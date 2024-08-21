Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation Incorporated

8th Annual Ke'tipnemk Fundraising Gala & Auction

Hew & Draw 55 West Street

Corner Brook, NL A2N 2Y6

$100
Join us at the 8th Annual Ke'tipnemk Fundraising Gala & Auction for a night of Indigenous entertainment, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. Support the Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation and immerse yourself in a celebration of Mi'kmaq culture and heritage. Get your tickets today for an inspiring and memorable evening!

