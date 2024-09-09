Heartwood Healing Centre

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Heartwood Healing Centre

About this event

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Let's Talk About Childhood Sexual Abuse: A day of education and healing

85 Israel Asper Way

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0L5, Canada

Add a donation for Heartwood Healing Centre

$

Ticket Option 1
$100
Please select the price you are able to pay. All proceeds go toward the costs of hosting this event. There are some complimentary tickets available. If you require financial assistance to attend, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]
Ticket Option 2
$75
Please select the price you are able to pay. All proceeds go toward the costs of hosting this event. There are some complimentary tickets available. If you require financial assistance to attend, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]
Ticket Option 3
$50
Please select the price you are able to pay. All proceeds go toward the costs of hosting this event. There are some complimentary tickets available. If you require financial assistance to attend, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]
Ticket Option 4
$25
Please select the price you are able to pay. All proceeds go toward the costs of hosting this event. There are some complimentary tickets available. If you require financial assistance to attend, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]

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