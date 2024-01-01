Raffle for Exclusive Online Q&A with best-selling author Dr. Michael Greger of Nutritionfacts.org!

Enter for a chance to win one of only 6 spots for an Exclusive half-hour Online Q&A with best-selling author of How Not to Die and founder of nutritionfacts.org, Dr. Michael Greger! Join us at 8am on Thursday, July 18th as he reviews his findings in his latest book "How Not to Age", after which at 9:30am he will jump online for a live 30-minute question and answer session for only 6 lucky participants.





Dr. Greger has changed millions of people's lives with his science-backed non-profit website nutritionfacts.org, and the sales of all his best-selling books (How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, How Not to Age) go to charity. This fundraiser also goes to charity to help the animal sanctuary Stars Piggly Wigglys to keep taking good care of animals and for the sanctuary to participate in Veg Fests that help bring awareness of a plant-based lifestyle to the world.