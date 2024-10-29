Uplands Elementary PAC's Silent Auction 5

Ready to dance, groove, and flow? Get your hands on this exclusive five-class drop-in pass to Hustle & Flow Creations, redeemable from December 2024 to March 2025! Valued at $100, this is your chance to explore classes that bring out the best of your moves, flexibility, and confidence—no commitment required! Start the fun for just $35 with $2 bid increments. Don’t miss your chance to join the community and let your inner star shine! Value: $100, Minimum Bid: $35, Increments: $2

Ready to dance, groove, and flow? Get your hands on this exclusive five-class drop-in pass to Hustle & Flow Creations, redeemable from December 2024 to March 2025! Valued at $100, this is your chance to explore classes that bring out the best of your moves, flexibility, and confidence—no commitment required! Start the fun for just $35 with $2 bid increments. Don’t miss your chance to join the community and let your inner star shine! Value: $100, Minimum Bid: $35, Increments: $2

More details...