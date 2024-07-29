Elijah Run 2024

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.
Family of 4
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Family of 5
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Family of 6
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
**If you have a family with more than 6 people, please contact the office to register.**
Add a donation for MOUNT CARMEL BIBLE SCHOOL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!