Chain Pull Owl & Flower Acrylic Paintings

Come out and play with art and enjoy learning acrylic painting in a relaxed, fun environment. Discover the secrets in creating stunning acrylic paintings using the "Chain" technique creating beautiful artwork on your very first try. No experience required.

End results will be unique for each person attending. After a brief discussion Cindy will provide a follow-along demonstration where you’ll create an adorable owl and gorgeous flower on two 10” x 10” canvases. All painting supplies will be provided. This class is facilitated by Saskatchewan artist Cindy Howden.





Instructor: Cindy Howden

Ages: 18+

Max Class size: 20

Registration Deadline: February 22nd, 2023

Cost: $54





Original costs are generously subsidized by 10% thanks to the Saskatchewan Lotteries Communities Grant.





Refunds: No refunds or credits unless the class is cancelled.



