ICO Annual Iftaar [Gaza In Our Hearts] - Reserved

🌙 You're Invited to a Special Community Iftaar 🌙





Join us for an evening as we gather together to break our fast and support our sisters and brothers in Gaza. Your presence will not only enrich our community but also contribute to a noble cause.





🗓 Date: March 31st (Sunday)

🕢 Time: 6:15 PM

📍 Location: RiverOaks Community Center - Room A





All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly towards aiding those in need in Gaza, providing essential support during these challenging times.





Kindly RSVP by ASAP to secure your place at this meaningful event.

We look forward to seeing you!





Warm regards,