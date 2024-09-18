Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy- Rescue Me Tutoring
$5 Donation
$5
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
$10 Donation
$10
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
$15 Donation
$15
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
$20 Donation
$20
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
Cardiac and Respiratory Online Jeopardy
Date: September 22
Time: 1900-2000 CST
This game is designed to be anonymous, allowing participants to enter any name of their choice. It can be accessed from either a mobile device or a laptop.
Prizes will be awarded!
A QR code and link will be emailed to all registered participants on the morning of September 22.
Thank you for your support. You never know when this valuable resource may be beneficial to you!
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