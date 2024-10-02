<strong>Card of the Rimouski Women's Center 2025-2026</strong>

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About the memberships
Would you like to participate in our activities and workshops? Become an active member!
It is also possible to get involved in formal decision-making processes (general assembly, board of directors, member consultations) or informal ones (evaluations, committees, suggestions, etc).
🤩 In addition to the benefits of being active, do you want to contribute to the organization's funding? This card allows you to do both!
Know that every dollar raised helps us fulfill our mission. THANK YOU 💖
This card is for organizations and partners who share our values and work to advance the rights and living conditions of all women. Like all members, you will be invited to our Annual General Meeting, and you may be consulted to participate in committees, for example.
Do you want to work in partnership with us or simply show your support? This card is for you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!