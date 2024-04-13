AESA Esports Tour - April 13, 2024

Looking to learn more about esports?

Scholarships for students, career opportunities, and more, will all be explored with the AESA Esports Tour!



Hosted by the Alberta Esports Association and partnered with NorQuest College and the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, this program will be an educational session on this exciting new industry, discussing health, wellness, digital citizenship, and followed by a Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart tournament.





Our team at the Alberta Esports Association understands that while esports is an exciting activity, it also requires the same discipline and practices demonstrated in high-level traditional sports. This means living a healthy lifestyle, balancing esports with school, and much more.





Join us as we help educate the local Edmonton community on what esports is all about and get ready to play





Schedule





10:00 AM - Arrive





10:15 AM - Esports presentation

Educational programs, industry observations, digital citizenship, parent testimonials, and health & wellness





11:30 AM - 3:30 PM Tournament - Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart

Learn to register and how brackets work. Most important of all, you will get to play and compete



There will be prizes for our tournament winners including:



1st - $50 Best Buy gift card

2nd - $25 Best Buy gift card

3rd - $10 Nintendo eShop Gift card





Additional Information



The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) is a self-regulatory organization that assigns age and content ratings to consumer video games in the United States and Canada. We want to ensure the games we provide are appropriate as such, please find more information about the games being played below: