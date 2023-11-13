FREQUENCE- The Happening

FREQUENCE: The Echo of Local Talents It's a NICE AND INCLUSIVE happening! This event is for you! We're waiting for you with your coolest and most glamorous look!
FREQUENCE Adult (21 year old+)
$30
FREQUENCE: The Echo of Local Talents It's a NICE AND INCLUSIVE happening! Please come celebrate with us Quebec's Black Youth. Wear your most glamorous and cool look!
FREQUENCE Family (2 adults - 2 Children)
$60
FREQUENCE: The Echo of Local Talents It's a NICE AND INCLUSIVE happening! Come celebrate as a family! 2 adults and 2 children can join the event. Be glamorous and colorful!
I want to go, so I can!
$1
FREQUENCE is inclusive and wants you to experience the Happening with us. Take this ticket for $1 or make a small donation of any amount using the option provided for this purpose. We're waiting for you with your most beautiful smile!
Finaliste
Free
Bravo! Tu es en nomination! Voici ton billet et tu peux en ajouter 1 pour la personne qui t'accompagnera!
Add a donation for Frequence
$
