Dance Improvisation Series with Chris Van Green

Dance Improvisation Workshop

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM - First City School of Dance

Chris Van Green's improvisation practice developed up-north in the Yukon Territory, where he connected with wilderness and utilized it to create. Chris will lead participants through a closed-eye practice inspired by his experience. He’ll guide participants to use tactics to explore the limitations of movement, finding new ways of flowing through space and allowing opportunities for individuals to move, observe and connect.

Led by Chris Van Green