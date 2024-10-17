Logo
Jeunesses Musicales Canada
Happy Hour Concert - NEW MUSIC & INDIGENOUS POETRY

305 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1P8, Canada

Elisabeth St-Gelais, soprano

Philippe Brochu Pelletier, saxophone

Julien Sagot, percussion

 

Soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais shares a special moment with her collaborators, established jazz saxophonist Philippe Brochu-Pelletier and percussionist Julien Sagot, who is also a member of the group KARKWA. An opportunity for some improvisation, as well as an all-new work on the theme of Innushkeu (Innu woman), arranged by Elisabeth St-Gelais and inspired by selected poems by Joséphine Bacon from the collection Uiesh (Somewhere).

