4th Anniversary of OSUDemocracy – Fundraiser & Exhibition

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.
I donate a cup of coffee every month to support OSUDemocracy
Children must be accompanied by a parent.
For individuals who earn less than $35,000 per year. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!