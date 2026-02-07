Hosted by

OSUDemocracy (Ottawa Supports Ukraine - Democracy)

About this event

4th Anniversary of OSUDemocracy – Fundraiser & Exhibition

67 Nicholas St

Ottawa, ON K1A 0K7, Canada

General Admission
$44.99

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.

Student
$24.99

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.

OSUDemocracy Donor-Subscriber
Free

I donate a cup of coffee every month to support OSUDemocracy

Free admission for children up to 12 years old
Free

Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Low-income tickets
$34.99

For individuals who earn less than $35,000 per year. To avoid extra fees, select “Other” under “Zeffy is proudly Canadian” and enter $0+ as your contribution.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!