Holy Name Society

4th Annual Canadian Martyrs Men's Conference

Stratford

ON, Canada

Full Conference (Friday & Saturday)
$200

Enjoy all aspects of the conference. This includes:

Friday Evening Mass

Friday Evening Social

Saturday Morning Mass

Full Conference Day on Saturday

Saturday Only
$150

Join us on Saturday, Feb 21st starting with Mass at 8am followed by a full day of talks, 3 meals, and networking.

Friday Night Mass & Social
$50

Can't make it on Saturday? Join us for Mass beginning at 6:00pm and then head over to the New Hamburg Legion for a light dinner and social.

Speaker Session Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$1,000

NAME & LOGO INCLUDED IN ALL CONFERENCE ADVERTISING

2 FULL CONFERENCE TICKETS

OPPORTUNITY TO INTRODUCE A SPEAKER

½ PAGE DISPLAY IN CONFERENCE HANDBOOK

Name Badge Sponsor - SOLD
Free

NAME & LOGO INCLUDED IN ALL CONFERENCE ADVERTISING

1 FULL CONFERENCE TICKET

DISCOUNT CODE ON THE BACK OF ALL CONFERENCE ATTENDEES NAME BADGE

1/4 PAGE DISPLAY IN CONFERENCE HANDBOOK

Friends of the Holy Name Sponsor
$300

NAME & LOGO INCLUDED IN ALL CONFERENCE ADVERTISING

1/4 PAGE DISPLAY IN CONFERENCE HANDBOOK

Sponsor a Priest
$75

SUPPORT OUR VISITING PRIESTS BY COVERING TRAVEL AND ATTENANCE COSTS

Vendor Table
$250

1 X 10' DISPLAY TABLE

1 FULL CONFERENCE TICKET

ABILITY TO SELL MERCHANDISE ONSITE

POST CONFERENCE MARKETING E-BLAST

DISCOUNTS ON ADDITIONAL CONFERENCE TICKETS

Add a donation for Holy Name Society

