4th Annual Dreams on the Green Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes:
- 2 Team Registrations
- Logo on Event Website & CFD Website
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Recognition on all social media channels
- Mention on E-Communication to Golfers
- Sponsor Featured in E-Communication
Includes:
- 1 Team Registration
- Logo on Event Website & CFD Website
- Recognition on social media channels
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Mention on E-Communication to Golfers
- Sponsor Featured in E-Communication
Includes
- 1 Team Registration
- Logo on Event Website
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers
- 5 Mentions on Social Media
- Sponsor Feature in E-Communications
Includes:
- Two golfer registrations
- Logo on Event Website
- Logo on Entry Signage
- 4 Mentions on Social Media
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers
Includes:
- Logo on Event Website
- 3 Mentions on Social Media
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers
- Company Name on CFD Annual Report
- Logo on Welcome Package
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Signage on all Carts
Includes:
- Logo on Event Website
- 2 mentions on social media
- Signage on tee box of designated hole
- Logo on Entry Signage
Registration includes 18 holes with a cart. Two meals, one before and one after your tee time as well as 3 drink tickets and snacks on the course. Participation in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Complimentary round of golf at Lebovic Golf Club for the 2026 golf season.
Registration includes 18 holes with a cart. Two meals, one before and one after your tee time as well as 3 drink tickets and snacks on the course. Participation in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Complimentary round of golf at Lebovic Golf Club for the 2026 golf season.
$
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