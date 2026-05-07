The Centre for Dreams

Hosted by

The Centre for Dreams

About this event

4th Annual Dreams on the Green Golf Classic

14012 Leslie St

Aurora, ON L4G 7C2, Canada

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:
- 2 Team Registrations
- Logo on Event Website & CFD Website
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Recognition on all social media channels
- Mention on E-Communication to Golfers
- Sponsor Featured in E-Communication

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

- 1 Team Registration
- Logo on Event Website & CFD Website
- Recognition on social media channels
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Mention on E-Communication to Golfers
- Sponsor Featured in E-Communication

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes

- 1 Team Registration
- Logo on Event Website

- Logo on Entry Signage
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers
- 5 Mentions on Social Media
- Sponsor Feature in E-Communications

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
- Two golfer registrations
- Logo on Event Website

- Logo on Entry Signage
- 4 Mentions on Social Media
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers

Cart Sponsor
$500

Includes:

- Logo on Event Website
- 3 Mentions on Social Media
- Mention in E-Communication to Golfers
- Company Name on CFD Annual Report
- Logo on Welcome Package
- Logo on Entry Signage
- Signage on all Carts

Hole Sponsor
$300

Includes:
- Logo on Event Website
- 2 mentions on social media
- Signage on tee box of designated hole
- Logo on Entry Signage

Foursome Registration
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration includes 18 holes with a cart. Two meals, one before and one after your tee time as well as 3 drink tickets and snacks on the course. Participation in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Complimentary round of golf at Lebovic Golf Club for the 2026 golf season.

Single Golfer Registration
$225

Registration includes 18 holes with a cart. Two meals, one before and one after your tee time as well as 3 drink tickets and snacks on the course. Participation in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests. Complimentary round of golf at Lebovic Golf Club for the 2026 golf season.

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