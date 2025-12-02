Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Music & Meals - A Night in Havana

182 Dundas St

London, ON N6A 1G7, Canada

Table of 8
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your tickets is a 8 Premium Seating table that includes Hors d’Oeuvres.

Single Ticket
$110

Your tickets is Premium Seating at a table and Hors d’Oeuvres.

Donate a Table
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You donation of a table allows us to invite 8 guests (families/volunteers/staff/others in our community) to this wonderful event.

Donate A Ticket
$110

You donation of a ticket allows us to invite 1 guest (families/volunteers/staff/others in our community) to this wonderful event.

Concert Only Tickets
$35

Your concert only tickets includes stadium seating on the upper floor and access to our online auction.

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation

$

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