4th Annual Music & Meals - A Night in Havana

About this event
Your tickets is a 8 Premium Seating table that includes Hors d’Oeuvres.
Your tickets is Premium Seating at a table and Hors d’Oeuvres.
You donation of a table allows us to invite 8 guests (families/volunteers/staff/others in our community) to this wonderful event.
You donation of a ticket allows us to invite 1 guest (families/volunteers/staff/others in our community) to this wonderful event.
Your concert only tickets includes stadium seating on the upper floor and access to our online auction.
$
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