Penmar Community Arts Society

Hosted by

Penmar Community Arts Society

About this event

4th Annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club

1284 184 St, Surrey, BC V3Z 9R9, Canada

🎟️ General Admission
$25

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Salmon Sessions Music Festival featuring six incredible BC bands across rock, blues and a bit of reggae funk.


Your ticket includes access to:

  • 🎶 Live performances on the main stage
  • 🌿 Artisan Market featuring local handmade goods
  • 🍻 Beverage Garden with local food and drink options
  • 🐟 Guided hatchery tours at the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club

A relaxed, family-friendly community festival experience celebrating music, community, and conservation.

⭐ VIP Admission
$75

Upgrade your experience and enjoy Salmon Sessions in style.

VIP ticket includes:

  • 🎶 Full festival entry plus access to the VIP Tent in a premium viewing location
  • 🍸 Dedicated VIP bar service
  • 🥂 Two complimentary drink tickets
  • 🍽️ Light snacks provided
  • 🤝 Access to a relaxed VIP area designed for networking with local community leaders, sponsors, and guests

A premium way to enjoy the music, atmosphere, and community connection.

(Limited tickets available)

👨‍👩‍👧 Children (12 & under) – FREE
Free

Kids 12 and under are welcome at no cost when accompanied by a parent or guardian.


A great opportunity for families to enjoy live music, outdoor activities, and the hatchery experience together.

Add a donation for Penmar Community Arts Society

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