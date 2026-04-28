4th Annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival

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About this event
1284 184 St, Surrey, BC V3Z 9R9, Canada
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Salmon Sessions Music Festival featuring six incredible BC bands across rock, blues and a bit of reggae funk.
Your ticket includes access to:
A relaxed, family-friendly community festival experience celebrating music, community, and conservation.
Upgrade your experience and enjoy Salmon Sessions in style.
VIP ticket includes:
A premium way to enjoy the music, atmosphere, and community connection.
(Limited tickets available)
Kids 12 and under are welcome at no cost when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A great opportunity for families to enjoy live music, outdoor activities, and the hatchery experience together.
$
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