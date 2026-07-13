4th Annual Woolliams Farms Ltd. Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$600 Value
5 Course Dining Experience with Sommelier selected wine pairings for 4 guests
Donated By: Modern Steak - Calgary
Starting bid
$630 Value
Gift Certificate for hats with a logo of your choice added onto the leather patches.
Donated By: Coyote Designs & Embroidery
Starting bid
$400 Value
Donated By: Lamb Cattle Company
Starting bid
$680 Value
Includes cart, tax and complimentary range balls at Copper Pointe Golf Club in Invermere, BC
Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams
Starting bid
$500 Value
Includes:
Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams
Starting bid
$900 Value
3 Hours for Up to 4 people - Your Choice of the following experiences:
Donated By: Heard Wellness Through Horses & Rafter U7 Ranch
Starting bid
$1000 Value
Includes: Portrait and image design consultation with Nathalie Boisver, Personalized on-location family portrait session, $500 credit toward a 20-inch or larger wall portrait (frame not included)
Donated By: Nathalie Boisvert MPA
Starting bid
$700 Value
Donated By: Dorset Computer Technologies Ltd.
Starting bid
$360 Value
Donated By: Corteva
Starting bid
$420 Value
Donated By: Silvertop Simmentals (Kim Olson & Dawson/Jenna Richter)
Starting bid
$40 Value
3 Tins of 6mg Zyns (Wintergreen, Peppermint & Dragonberry) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer
Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)
Starting bid
$50 Value
5 Tins of 3mg Zyns (Coffee, DragonBerry, Citrus, Spiced Cider & Black Cherry) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer
Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)
Starting bid
$50 Value
5 Tins of 3mg Zyns (Black Cherry, Coffee, Citrus , Dragonberry & Espresso Martini) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer
Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)
Starting bid
$100 Value
Includes a Large Hoodie, 4 laser cut wooden Highland Cow drink coasters, Drink Tumbler & Magnet
Donated By: Silvertop Miniatures Ltd. (Dawson & Jenna Richter)
Starting bid
$370 Value
Donated By: West Country Dairy
Starting bid
$400 Value
Donated By: Bunge
Starting bid
$350 Value
Donated By: Alberta Ag Centre
Starting bid
$250 Value
Donated By: Irricana and District Agricultural Society
Starting bid
$200
Production runs Sept 18 - Oct 24, 2026
Tickets include Buffet & Theatre.
Donated By: Rosebud Theatre
Starting bid
$235 Value
Donated By: Calaway Park
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