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Woolliams Farms Ltd Charity Golf Classic

About this event

Sales closed

4th Annual Woolliams Farms Ltd. Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

Pick-up location

271015 Symons Vly Rd, Rocky View County, AB T4B 4P8, Canada

Modern Steak - 5 Course Dining Experience item
Modern Steak - 5 Course Dining Experience
$50

Starting bid

$600 Value

5 Course Dining Experience with Sommelier selected wine pairings for 4 guests

Donated By: Modern Steak - Calgary

2 Dozen Snap Back Hats with Custom Leather Patches item
2 Dozen Snap Back Hats with Custom Leather Patches
$50

Starting bid

$630 Value

Gift Certificate for hats with a logo of your choice added onto the leather patches.

Donated By: Coyote Designs & Embroidery

$400 Gift Certificate to Major Tom item
$400 Gift Certificate to Major Tom
$50

Starting bid

$400 Value

Donated By: Lamb Cattle Company

4 Players Green Fees - Copper Pointe Golf Club item
4 Players Green Fees - Copper Pointe Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

$680 Value

Includes cart, tax and complimentary range balls at Copper Pointe Golf Club in Invermere, BC

Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams

Top Shelf Liquor & Cigar Basket item
Top Shelf Liquor & Cigar Basket
$25

Starting bid

$500 Value

Includes:

  • Gibson’s Finest Canadian Whisky
  • Maker’s Mark Private Selection
  • Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Colts Cavendish Cigars
  • Brick House Classic Cigar (1)
  • Oliva Serie Maduro Cigar (1)
  • Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin
  • 1800 Cristalino Tequila
  • Grey Goose Vodka
  • Set of 4 Rural Heart Foundation Glasses

Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams

Discover Rafter U7 Ranch Experience item
Discover Rafter U7 Ranch Experience
$100

Starting bid

$900 Value

3 Hours for Up to 4 people - Your Choice of the following experiences:

  • Girlfriends Sound & Meditation (Experience deep relaxation with a 3-Hour Equine -Inspired Sound Bath & Meditation Session. Hors d'Oeuvres included.)
  • Family Adventure (Create lasting memories with 3 Hours of horse fun, nature trails & picnic snacks)
  • Equine Therapy Group Session ( Discover personal insight and team cohesion with 3 hours of Equine Co-Facilitated Group Therapy)

Donated By: Heard Wellness Through Horses & Rafter U7 Ranch

Family Portrait Session Experience item
Family Portrait Session Experience
$100

Starting bid

$1000 Value

Includes: Portrait and image design consultation with Nathalie Boisver, Personalized on-location family portrait session, $500 credit toward a 20-inch or larger wall portrait (frame not included)

Donated By: Nathalie Boisvert MPA

65" Samsung TV item
65" Samsung TV
$50

Starting bid

$700 Value

Donated By: Dorset Computer Technologies Ltd.

YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler & 2 Yeti Tumblers item
YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler & 2 Yeti Tumblers
$20

Starting bid

$360 Value

Donated By: Corteva

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator & Battery with Charger item
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator & Battery with Charger
$40

Starting bid

$420 Value

Donated By: Silvertop Simmentals (Kim Olson & Dawson/Jenna Richter)

American Adult Goodie Basket #1 item
American Adult Goodie Basket #1
$10

Starting bid

$40 Value

3 Tins of 6mg Zyns (Wintergreen, Peppermint & Dragonberry) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer

Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)


American Adult Goodie Basket #2 item
American Adult Goodie Basket #2
$10

Starting bid

$50 Value

5 Tins of 3mg Zyns (Coffee, DragonBerry, Citrus, Spiced Cider & Black Cherry) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer

Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)

American Adult Goodie Basket #3 item
American Adult Goodie Basket #3
$10

Starting bid

$50 Value

5 Tins of 3mg Zyns (Black Cherry, Coffee, Citrus , Dragonberry & Espresso Martini) & 6 cans of Limited Edition Farm Rescue Busch Light Beer

Donated By: Mike Richter (Montana Mike)

Silvertop Miniatures Ltd. Merchandise Gift Basket item
Silvertop Miniatures Ltd. Merchandise Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 Value

Includes a Large Hoodie, 4 laser cut wooden Highland Cow drink coasters, Drink Tumbler & Magnet

Donated By: Silvertop Miniatures Ltd. (Dawson & Jenna Richter)

Ping Putter item
Ping Putter
$50

Starting bid

$370 Value

Donated By: West Country Dairy

TaylorMade Golf Bag item
TaylorMade Golf Bag
$50

Starting bid

$400 Value

Donated By: Bunge

22" Blackstone Griddle item
22" Blackstone Griddle
$20

Starting bid

$350 Value

Donated By: Alberta Ag Centre

$250 UFA Gift Card item
$250 UFA Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$250 Value

Donated By: Irricana and District Agricultural Society

2 Tickets - Production of "Dear Johnny Deere" item
2 Tickets - Production of "Dear Johnny Deere"
$20

Starting bid

$200

Production runs Sept 18 - Oct 24, 2026

Tickets include Buffet & Theatre.

Donated By: Rosebud Theatre

4 - One Day Tickets to Calaway Park item
4 - One Day Tickets to Calaway Park
$20

Starting bid

$235 Value

Donated By: Calaway Park

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!