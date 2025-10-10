50/50 Draw 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

320 Balmoral Dr

Brantford, ON N3V 1E6, Canada

50/50 - 3 for $10 (one purchase includes 3 tickets)
CA$10
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

50/50 - 10 for $20 (one purchase includes 10 tickets)
CA$20
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

50/50 - 50 for $50 (one purchase includes 50 tickets)
CA$50
groupTicketCaption

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing