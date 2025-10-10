50/50 Draw 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.
Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.
Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser. Draw will be held on May 21st, 2025 @ 5:30 pm. Winner will receive 50% of the 50/50 ticket sales and contacted directly.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing