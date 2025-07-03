50/50 Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.
Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.
Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!