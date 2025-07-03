Fort St. John Women's Resource Society

Hosted by

Fort St. John Women's Resource Society

About this raffle

50/50 Raffle 2025

One ticket
$2

Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.

Two tickets
$4

Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.

Five tickets
$10

Actual odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold. For every $1,000 raised, one $500 prize will be awarded. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, there will be five prizes. In that case, the odds of winning with a single ticket would be 1 in 500.

Add a donation for Fort St. John Women's Resource Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!