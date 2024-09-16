Kawartha Local Food Wholesale Producers and Buyers Gathering

To help get more relationships started for this fall, winter and next summer, we are hosting a Sampling/Meet & Greet/Wholesale Producers and Buyers Gathering on Monday, September 16 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the PKED basement Boardroom at 270 George Street North, Peterborough where we had our training meetings in the winter. Free parking is available half a block away in the 202 King Street Parkade.





Please bring business cards and producers please bring some small samples (about one pound) of what you would like to promote – they should not be cooked.





Producers should expect to be present for the entire duration of the event. Tables will be available to use, please bring your own display. Contact Erika Inglis at [email protected] with any questions.