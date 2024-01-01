Learning Strategies to Help Your Child Navigate Grief. (for parents or guardians of children age 4-11)

In this empowering session, you'll gain invaluable insights into navigating your child's grief journey with compassion and resilience. Discover straightforward yet impactful strategies designed to support your child through their grieving process. These tools are not only transformative for your child but also foster a deeper understanding and cohesion within the entire family unit.





This session is offered at no cost for parents or caregivers who support a child 4- 11 years old and is facilitated by Corenna Hult, BSW, RSW Hospice Child & Youth Program Director.

Corenna Hult is a registered social worker with a BSW from UVic and a Social Service diploma from VIU. She brings extensive experience in social work, mental health, grief counselling, and community support. Recently, Correna served as the Manager for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support with the Canadian Red Cross in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, where she led recovery initiatives following Hurricane Fiona, implementing mental health programs and fostering community capacity building. Prior to this role, she spent a decade in Inuvik, NT, as Supervisor and Manager for Children and Families in the Western Arctic and Sahtu regions for the Government of Northwest Territories.





This session is available in our community at no cost thanks to our local Founding Contributors:

