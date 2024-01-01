Gala Farewell X After Party Tickets

There is not better way than to celebrate the end of your amazing stay in Quebec City than an event that's just as incredible!

Let's meet up on April 11th for a tasty dinner and an After-Party at Cosmos Ste Foy!





📆Thursday the 11th of April

📍Cosmos Ste Foy 2813 Bd Laurier, Québec, QC G1V 2L9





GALA

⏳Arrival between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM

🍲Dinner included (choose your meal while buying your ticket)

🎉 Festive Ambiance

📸Photo Booth

🏆Some goodies and prices will be given during the evening, as a reminder of your journey in FSA ULaval

🪩 After-Partyyy starts at 22h at the same place (Cosmos Ste Foy)