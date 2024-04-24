La SAMS benefit evening: The voice in All its Colours (1)

A benefit evening for La SAMS and the 60,000 vulnerable people who benefit from our concerts in healthcare settings!

Under the honorary presidency of Michel Fortin, President and CEO, EVAH

With Marie-Nicole Lemieux, guest artist





A flamboyant evening, like the sparks in the eyes and in the hearts of the people that SAMS and its artists reach, through music and their comforting presence. Let yourself be enchanted by the artists of this evening and celebrate this 15th anniversary together!





Ticket: $250

Table of 4 people: $1,000

Table of 8 people: $2,000

A tax receipt of $190 per ticket will be issued.





Tickets include valet service, a cocktail dinner, the concert and a final cocktail in the presence of the artists. This show specially designed for the occasion will bring together the large philanthropic family of SAMS to celebrate music and its benefits.





A live auction and an online auction will also be on the program.









Partnership options that include visibility and tickets are also available:

Friend $1,000 - 2 tickets

Patron $2,500 - 4 tickets (1 table)

Associate $5,000 - 8 tickets (2 tables)

Prestige $10,000 - 12 tickets (3 tables)

For these packages or for any other information, please contact us at 514 802-8908 or [email protected].



