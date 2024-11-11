Contribute to our Benefit Event for the youth: become a sponsor!

Including :- A speech and expressions of gratitude - 8 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $3,040) - Your logo printed the event tickets, the event program and on the event posters
Honorary Sponsor - Aprons
$5,500
Including: -5 dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $1900) - Your logo printed on the aprons worn by guests during the dinner - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Associate sponsor - Placemats
$4,500
Including: - Your logo printed on the placemats on each table - 4 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $1,520) - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Associate sponsor - Wine
$4,500
Including: - Your logo printed on the flyers on each table - 4 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $1,520) - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Associate sponsor - Wine of glasses
$4,500
Including: - Your logo printed on the wine glasses on each table - 4 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $1,520) - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Partner sponsor - Animation
$3,500
Including: - Your logo printed on the event posters next to the main stage and on the event program - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Partner sponsor - Electronic auction
$3,500
Including: - 3 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the poster next to the auction display-tables - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Partner sponsor - Multimedia
$3,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the poster next to the sound controls desk - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Partner sponsor - Snow crab
$1,500
For the 25th edition of the Dinner, join other sponsors to provide the iconic element of the evening: snow crab! This sponsorship includes: 4 tickets worth $380 each (total value: $1,520) 1 box of snow crab provided Your logo printed on the evening program, the 18x24 posters displayed at the buffet, and the small signs placed at the buffet Your logo printed on the evening program
Support sponsor - Napkins
$2,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the napkins on each table - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Support sponsor - Ustensils
$2,500
Including: 2 dinner tickets of $380 (a value of 760$) - Your logo printed on each ustensils placed at each table - Your logo printed on the event program
Support sponsor - Valet Parking
$2,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380(a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the flyer hung on the rear-view mirror in each car - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Support sponsor - Shell buckets
$2,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on each shell bucket on each table - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Support sponsor - Accueil
$2,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the poster next to the accueil - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Support sponsor - Cocktail
$2,500
Including: 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on posters placed in the cocktail area and next to the bars - Your logo printed in the event program
Support sponsor - Impression
$2,500
Including: - 2 benefit dinner tickets of $380 (a value of $760) - Your logo printed on the poster next to the main stage - Your logo printed on the event program and on the event posters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!