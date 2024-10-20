MedGames 2025 - EN

Includes access to Friday night's party only. **This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents. Allows participation in the MedGames 2025's main partner's (Drouin gestion financière) giveaway contest (terms and conditions will apply)
Party Ticket - Saturday Night
$999
Includes access to Saturdays night's party only. **This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents.
Alcohol pre-sale: Shooter
$999
Shooter of the liquor of your choice*
Alcohol pre-sale: Mixed Drinks
$999
One of our many drinks
Tout-Inclus
$999
Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations. Allows participation for exclusive giveaways and MedGames 2025's Main partner's giveaway contest (terms and conditions of each giveaway will apply)
Sportif Arrosé
$999
Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 5 meals and access to 2 evening events. **No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed. Allows participation for exclusive giveaways and MedGames 2025's Main partner's giveaway contest (terms and conditions of each giveaway will apply). **This ticket is reserved for students from UdeS – Sherbrooke campus.
Capitaine Tout-Inclus
$999
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS. **Please contact your university representative for more information. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.
Capitaine Sportif Arrosé
$999
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS from UdeS - Sherbrooke campus. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 5 meals and access to 2 evening events. **No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed.
