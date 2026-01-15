St Paul and district Ukrainian dancing club

Hosted by

St Paul and district Ukrainian dancing club

About this event

50th Anniversary Celebration - St. Paul Ukrainian Dance

4802 53 St

St. Paul, AB T0A 3A4, Canada

EARLY Bird - Adult Ticket (12+ yrs)
$75
Available until Mar 31

Purchase before March 31, 2026 to get Early Bird Pricing


Individual Adult Ticket - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/Desna dance and Millenia live!)

EARLY Bird - Youth Ticket
$40
Available until Mar 31

Purchase before March 31, 2026 to get Early Bird Pricing


Youth Age 4-11 - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni dance and Millenia live!)

Child - Free (0-3)
Free

Children under 3 are free but require a ticket - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/desna dance and Millenia live!)

Regular - Adult Ticket (12+ yrs)
$80

Individual Adult Ticket - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/desna dance and Millenia live!)

Regular - Youth Ticket (4-11)
$45

Youth Age 4-11 - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/desna dance and Millenia live!)

EARLY Bird Table - 8 Tickets
$550
Available until Mar 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase before March 31, 2026 to get Early Bird Pricing


You can purchase a table of 8 tickets. Save $50 on tickets for the table if you order a whole table. Each ticket is $68.75 - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/desna dance and Millenia live!)

Regular Table - 8 Tickets
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You can purchase a table of 8 tickets. Save $50 on tickets for the table if you order a whole table. Each ticket is $68.75 - includes entry to event, full supper, midnight lunch, entertainment (alumni/desna dance and Millenia live!)

View Dance ONLY Ticket (Youth/Adult age 4+)
$30

Individual ticket to attend the performances, Live Band Millenia and midnight lunch.


Supper is NOT included with this ticket, entry after 7:00pm ONLY.


One ticket per person.

Add a donation for St Paul and district Ukrainian dancing club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!