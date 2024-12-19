50th Anniversary Sponsorship

Complimentary table of 8, full page digital ad, an opportunity to display an ad at dinner tables, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
Complimentary table of 8, full page digital ad, an opportunity to display an ad at dinner tables, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
Silver Level Sponsor
CA$1,000
4 complimentary tickets, half page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
4 complimentary tickets, half page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
Bronze Level Sponsor
CA$500
2 complimentary tickets, quarter page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
2 complimentary tickets, quarter page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.