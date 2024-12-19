50th Anniversary Sponsorship

735 Frontenac Crescent

Woodstock, ON N4V 0B1, Canada

Gold Level Sponsor
CA$2,500
Complimentary table of 8, full page digital ad, an opportunity to display an ad at dinner tables, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
Silver Level Sponsor
CA$1,000
4 complimentary tickets, half page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.
Bronze Level Sponsor
CA$500
2 complimentary tickets, quarter page digital ad, your logo printed on our 50th Anniversary Dinner program, and included on our website, social media and newsletters for 2025, with a link to your website.

