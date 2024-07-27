Surrey Hospice Society

Memorial Butterfly Release July 27th 2024

17728 64 Ave

Surrey, BC V3S 1W8, Canada

One Memorial Painted Lady Butterfly
$25
You will receive one real, alive Painted Lady Butterfly in a small box that you individually open and release for it's first flight.
Presenting Sponsorship
$2,500
Benefits include: Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause. Primary logo on the following material; a) Memorial program b) Social Media Posts c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event a) Eight butterfly reservations b) Signage at registration and other key locations in the event c) On-going verbal recognition by evening’s host during the release d) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the guests (100 items) contact us for more info. e) Opportunity for a Presenting Sponsor representative to speak at the release
Music Sponsorship
$1,500
Benefits include: Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause. Logo on the following material; a) Memorial program b) Social Media Posts c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event; a) Two butterfly reservations b) Signage at registration, and other key locations at event c) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the participants (100 items) contact us for more info.
Hospitality Sponsorship
$750
Benefits include: Opportunity to strengthen community ties by partnering with the Surrey Hospice Society while supporting a valuable cause. Logo on the following material; a) Memorial program b) Social Media Posts c) Several months of advertisement on our webpage d) Mention in our quarterly newsletter Opportunities for sponsor on-site at the event; a) Opportunity to have representative staff at the event b) Signage at refreshment tables c) Opportunity to provide a memorial gift item for the participants (100 items) contact us for more info. D) Includes one butterfly reservation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!