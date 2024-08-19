International Law Practice: Armchair Interview with Alan H. Kessel \ Pratique du droit international: Entrevue informelle avec Alan H. Kessel

We invite you to contribute to supporting this and future ILA Canada programming on important topics of international law research and practice. Nous vous invitons à contribuer à soutenir cette programmation et les programmes futurs de l'ADI Canada sur des sujets importants de la recherche et de la pratique en droit international.

We invite you to contribute to supporting this and future ILA Canada programming on important topics of international law research and practice. Nous vous invitons à contribuer à soutenir cette programmation et les programmes futurs de l'ADI Canada sur des sujets importants de la recherche et de la pratique en droit international.

More details...