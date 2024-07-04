Medicine Hat SPCA

Hosted by

Medicine Hat SPCA

About this event

Katch 'n Kennel Fundraiser...in support of the Medicine Hat SPCA!

Higdon Hall

Medicine Hat, AB T1B 1T7, Canada

KnK Arrest Warrant
$30
Donate $30 to secure an arrest warrant for each person you want to throw in 'jail'. Following payment, you may customize the prisoner profile yourself. Reach out to [email protected] if you would like assistance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!