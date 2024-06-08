2024 Branch Out Bike Tour Gala

Get ready to party with us at an evening of pure celebration, high-fives, live music, and a deep dive into the mysteries of brain health!

Indulge in some delicious food and beverages while joining the excitement of a balloon pop, silent and live auctions, and many more delightful giveaways. Our event also features an esteemed scientific speaker and a speaker with lived experience, both underscoring the significance of our mission.

Join us dressed to the nines, ready to revel and learn about Branch Out and our future endeavours. Following that, come along with us and the band to groove and celebrate.