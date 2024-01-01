Writing Horror Fiction with Mike Thorn

Logo
This course will engage with horror literature’s legacies and unique capacities for catharsis, allegory, and personal expression. We will discuss what scares us and investigate the psychology  of fear within the context of fiction, digging into the nuts-and-bolts processes of generating fear  in the reader. We will explore the wide range of horror’s subgenres and aesthetic possibilities, looking at tropes, traditions, and metaphors as opportunities for creative openings rather than  restrictions. We will discuss the importance of atmosphere, point-of-view, and convincing  characterization. Drawing on insights and fiction by some of horror literature’s most important  and exciting figures, we will dive into the genre with a focus on craft and technique.  - Mike Thorn


Date: Tuesdays: Oct. 29 - Dec. 3

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Community Room (CSAC)

Length Six weeks

Cost: $150

Max. class size: 12

