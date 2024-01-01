Writing Horror Fiction with Mike Thorn

This course will engage with horror literature’s legacies and unique capacities for catharsis, allegory, and personal expression. We will discuss what scares us and investigate the psychology of fear within the context of fiction, digging into the nuts-and-bolts processes of generating fear in the reader. We will explore the wide range of horror’s subgenres and aesthetic possibilities, looking at tropes, traditions, and metaphors as opportunities for creative openings rather than restrictions. We will discuss the importance of atmosphere, point-of-view, and convincing characterization. Drawing on insights and fiction by some of horror literature’s most important and exciting figures, we will dive into the genre with a focus on craft and technique. - Mike Thorn





Date: Tuesdays: Oct. 29 - Dec. 3

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Community Room (CSAC)

Length Six weeks

Cost: $150

Max. class size: 12