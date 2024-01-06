Logo
Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal
FR
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Wind ensemble - mid-season registration (1) (1)

Auditions will be held during the spring and a second session will be held end of August. We will contact you by email to confirm receipt of your registration, as well as the exact day / time of your audition. 

The requirements are as follows:
DaCapo: minimum 5 years old
  • 1 (or 2)-octave scale of musician’s choice
  • one short piece of musician’s choice
  • sight reading. The musician must be able to read music
String Ensemble: minimum 6 years old 
  • 1 or 2-octave scale of musician’s choice
  • one short piece of musician’s choice
  • sight reading. The musician must be able to read music 
Dolce Musica: minimum 10 years old
  • 2 or 3-octave scale of musician’s choice
  • a piece (maximum 5 minutes) of the musician’s choice, minimum level: Suzuki volume 4.
  • sight-reading
  • two orchestral excerpts provided by the orchestra following registration for the audition
Symphony Orchestra: minimum 12 years old
  • 2 or 3-octave scale of musician’s choice (2 octaves for winds)
  • one piece of musician’s choice (maximum 5-minute)
  • sight-reading
  • two orchestral excerpts provided by the orchestra following registration for the audition
Wind Ensemble: minimum 12 years old
  • a scale of the musician’s choice of 1 or 2 octaves, slurred and detached articulations
  • one piece of musician’s choice (maximum 5-minute)
  • sight-reading
Please pay close attention in order to choose the right audition and ensemble for you.
common:freeFormsBy