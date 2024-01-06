Wind ensemble - mid-season registration (1) (1)

Auditions will be held during the spring and a second session will be held end of August. We will contact you by email to confirm receipt of your registration, as well as the exact day / time of your audition.
The requirements are as follows:
DaCapo: minimum 5 years old
- 1 (or 2)-octave scale of musician’s choice
- one short piece of musician’s choice
- sight reading. The musician must be able to read music
String Ensemble: minimum 6 years old
Dolce Musica: minimum 10 years old
- 1 or 2-octave scale of musician’s choice
- one short piece of musician’s choice
- sight reading. The musician must be able to read music
Symphony Orchestra: minimum 12 years old
- 2 or 3-octave scale of musician’s choice
- a piece (maximum 5 minutes) of the musician’s choice, minimum level: Suzuki volume 4.
- sight-reading
- two orchestral excerpts provided by the orchestra following registration for the audition
Wind Ensemble: minimum 12 years old
- 2 or 3-octave scale of musician’s choice (2 octaves for winds)
- one piece of musician’s choice (maximum 5-minute)
- sight-reading
- two orchestral excerpts provided by the orchestra following registration for the audition
- a scale of the musician’s choice of 1 or 2 octaves, slurred and detached articulations
- one piece of musician’s choice (maximum 5-minute)
- sight-reading
Please pay close attention in order to choose the right audition and ensemble for you.