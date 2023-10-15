LOTO-PAW 50/50 - October 15, 2023

LOTO-PAW 50/50: HOW DOES IT WORK?

1. Buy your lottery tickets

2. Help the shelter and the animal cause

3. Get a chance to win the Grand Prize!





WHO YOU HELP

The year 2023 has not been easy at the shelter! By purchasing lottery tickets, you help the shelter support:

The arrival of kittens born from unsterilized stray cats.

The wave of surrender of pets related to moving day and the end of the pandemic.

Emergencies related to wildlife babies whose mothers have been captured, relocated or hurt by humans.

... And to continue our efforts to raise awareness so that these movements diminish from year to year.

Thank you for your support!

-------

IMPORTANT DATES

Draw #2

Ticket sale from September 30 to October 15 | Grand Prize draw on October 15





Draw #1

Ticket sale from September 15 to 30 | Grand Prize draw on September 30 - WINNER: Maria (Mercier)