B Local Québec

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B Local Québec

About the memberships

Membership B Local Québec - Certified B Corp Enterprise (2026/2027)

Visionary Membership
$500

Renews yearly on: March 31

As a Visionary Member, you are entitled to the following benefits:

ASSOCIATION LIFE

  • Voting rights at the AGM
  • Direct link to the B Corp community
  • Access to the private support circle
  • Welcome and strategic orientation session
  • Visionary community roundtable

VISIBILITY

  • Membership badge to feature on your website and celebration of your B Corp journey
  • Premium referencing
  • Two customized publications
  • Company culture feature
  • Spotlight in the annual B Corp Month campaign
  • Priority access to media opportunities
  • Privileged speaking at our events
  • Highest level of recognition of your commitment

EVENTS

  • Annual passes for your team (4 free tickets per event)

KNOWLEDGE AND CAPACITY BUILDING

  • Mastery of new standards (Expert workshops)
  • Sharing circle of practices
Advanced Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: March 31

As an Advanced Member, you are entitled to the following benefits:

ASSOCIATION LIFE

  • Voting rights at the AGM
  • Direct link to the B Corp community
  • Access to the private support circle
  • Welcome and strategic orientation session

VISIBILITY

  • Membership badge to feature on your website and celebration of your B Corp journey
  • Referencing within the B Corp ecosystem
  • Dedicated platform forum
  • Participation in the B Corp Month campaign
  • Privileged speaking at our events
  • Annual recognition of your support

EVENTS

  • Annual passes for your team (2 free tickets per event)

KNOWLEDGE AND CAPACITY BUILDING

  • Mastery of new standards (Expert workshops)
  • Sharing circle of practices
Discovery Membership (Free)
Free

No expiration

As an Apprentice Member (Free), you are entitled to the following benefits:

ASSOCIATION LIFE

  • Voting rights at the AGM
  • Direct link to the B Corp community
  • Access to the private support circle
  • Welcome and strategic orientation session

VISIBILITY

  • Membership badge to feature on your website and celebration of your B Corp journey
  • Official listing in the member directory
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