Membership B Local Québec - Certified B Corp Enterprise (2026/2027)

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31
As a Visionary Member, you are entitled to the following benefits:
ASSOCIATION LIFE
VISIBILITY
EVENTS
KNOWLEDGE AND CAPACITY BUILDING
Renews yearly on: March 31
As an Advanced Member, you are entitled to the following benefits:
ASSOCIATION LIFE
VISIBILITY
EVENTS
KNOWLEDGE AND CAPACITY BUILDING
No expiration
As an Apprentice Member (Free), you are entitled to the following benefits:
ASSOCIATION LIFE
VISIBILITY
$
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