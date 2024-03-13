Membership B Local Québec - Certified B Corp Enterprise (2026/2027)

As an Advanced Member, you are entitled to the following benefits:

ASSOCIATION LIFE

Voting rights at the AGM

Direct link to the B Corp community

Access to the private support circle

Welcome and strategic orientation session

VISIBILITY

Membership badge to feature on your website and celebration of your B Corp journey

Referencing within the B Corp ecosystem

Dedicated platform forum

Participation in the B Corp Month campaign

Privileged speaking at our events

Annual recognition of your support

EVENTS

Annual passes for your team (2 free tickets per event)

KNOWLEDGE AND CAPACITY BUILDING