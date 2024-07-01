Logo
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains, Inc.
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

BIG Duck Race 2024

260 Royal Rd S, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 1T3, Canada

You are able to use zeffy to pay for your Duck Tickets but the tickets themselves will be given by the seller and not electronically.


Tickets are 3 for $10  & $5 for 1 tickets 


1st Prize:  $1000 cash

2nd Prize: Value $500 - Entertainment package includes 4 Air Show tickets, 1 night Microtel, 4 $25  Mr. Mikes Gift Cards, Family Pass Fort Whyte Alive

3rd Prize: Value $300 - MB Attractions & Events includes Family Pass to the Thresherman's Reunion & Rodeo, 4 Pass to MB Museum, 2 Tickets to Royal MTC, 2 Tickets Portage Terriers


Only 2850 tickets printed


Event is July 1 2024 6:30 pm at Splash Island 

Everyone Welcome

LGCA 5602-RF-43791


common:freeFormsBy