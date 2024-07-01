BIG Duck Race 2024

You are able to use zeffy to pay for your Duck Tickets but the tickets themselves will be given by the seller and not electronically.





Tickets are 3 for $10 & $5 for 1 tickets





1st Prize: $1000 cash

2nd Prize: Value $500 - Entertainment package includes 4 Air Show tickets, 1 night Microtel, 4 $25 Mr. Mikes Gift Cards, Family Pass Fort Whyte Alive

3rd Prize: Value $300 - MB Attractions & Events includes Family Pass to the Thresherman's Reunion & Rodeo, 4 Pass to MB Museum, 2 Tickets to Royal MTC, 2 Tickets Portage Terriers





Only 2850 tickets printed





Event is July 1 2024 6:30 pm at Splash Island

Everyone Welcome

LGCA 5602-RF-43791



