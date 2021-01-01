SNAP Print Affair

Print Affair 2021: Here We Go Again!

Saturday Dec 4th 12pm-4pm





On Saturday, December 4th SNAP invites Members, Guests, and Community to join us for the annual Print Affair! A Fundraising Event that elevates and celebrates the Printmaking Community and raises vital funds toward SNAP’s year end fundraising goal. Print Affair is sure to uplift, inspire, and connect you with the very best in Edmonton’s print scene.





We hope you’ll join us at SNAP for a special in person & limited ticket afternoon event to celebrate art, shop the SNAP Member’s Show & Sale, and experience the SNAP printshop by hand printing a set of letterpress cards. Your support of SNAP’s fundraising efforts this year will help sustain our exhibitions and education programming in 2022. We can’t wait to see you back at SNAP!

Anyone over the age of 12 attending this in-person event will be required to show valid (QR code) proof of vaccination and ID upon entry.

Ticket Options:

In Person Daytime Preview: $40 – A limited daytime preview event which includes advance access to the Member’s Show & Sale in the gallery (12-4pm), complimentary refreshments, & card printing activity. Family Friendly!





SNAP Sustainer: $160 – Print Affair in a Bag includes an iconic hand printed SNAP Sustainer tote bag, access to the limited daytime preview event which includes access to the Member’s Show & Sale in the gallery (12-4pm), complimentary refreshments, & card printing activity, and a $100 Charitable tax receipt.



