AKSIS 2024 Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Introducing our smallest Vertuo machine ever. Vertuo Pop+ makes a bold statement to complement your unique style. With six coffee sizes, hot or with ice, from Ristretto (25ml) to Alto (355ml) and Cold Brew style coffee, simply choose your Vertuo capsule, pop it in, and get the unforgettable taste of Nespresso. To keep you spinning, the machine reads the code on each pod to reveal its hidden treasures, from aroma to crema. The Vertuo Pop+ has a removable water tank accessible from the side, all in a compact design. Always connected, Vertuo Pop+ updates automatically, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. And to reduce its impact on the planet, it is made from 35% recycled plastic. Vertuo Pop+ will never slow you down thanks to its state-of-the-art connectivity features. Once connected, your machine will stay up to date, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. As a bonus, you’ll surely appreciate the easy maintenance of your machine, from the comfort of your smartphone. VERTUO POP+ Small machine. Big Taste. Retail Value $285.00. Provided by Naoka Inc.

Introducing our smallest Vertuo machine ever. Vertuo Pop+ makes a bold statement to complement your unique style. With six coffee sizes, hot or with ice, from Ristretto (25ml) to Alto (355ml) and Cold Brew style coffee, simply choose your Vertuo capsule, pop it in, and get the unforgettable taste of Nespresso. To keep you spinning, the machine reads the code on each pod to reveal its hidden treasures, from aroma to crema. The Vertuo Pop+ has a removable water tank accessible from the side, all in a compact design. Always connected, Vertuo Pop+ updates automatically, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. And to reduce its impact on the planet, it is made from 35% recycled plastic. Vertuo Pop+ will never slow you down thanks to its state-of-the-art connectivity features. Once connected, your machine will stay up to date, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. As a bonus, you’ll surely appreciate the easy maintenance of your machine, from the comfort of your smartphone. VERTUO POP+ Small machine. Big Taste. Retail Value $285.00. Provided by Naoka Inc.

More details...