AKSIS - Edmonton's Indigenous Business & Professional Association
About this event
Sales closed
AKSIS 2024 Golf Tournament Silent Auction
The Grandview at Las Vegas
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 days and 5 nights for up to 4 people.
Located just a few miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your gateway to the magical neon lights of Las Vegas. When you’ve had your fill of entertainment, shopping top brands, and gourmet dining, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your desert oasis. Relax and unwind in spacious suites with fully appointed kitchens.
This informal resort opposite a casino is a mile from the Las Vegas Freeway, 3 miles from the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and 7 miles from the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas neon sign at the south end of The Strip.
The understated 1- and 2-bedroom suites have open-plan kitchens, dining areas and living rooms with sofabeds. All offer TVs, DVD players and washer/dryers, plus whirlpool tubs.
There are 5 outdoor pools (1 for kids) and 5 hot tubs, as well as a gym, mini-golf and a game room. Other amenities include a grocery store/deli and BBQ facilities. Free Wi-Fi, Free Parking, Accessible Outdoor Pool, Air-Conditioned & Business Centre.
Valued at $1,500.00 (Airfare is not included).
Provided by The Mortgage Centre
Enjoy 6 days and 5 nights for up to 4 people.
Located just a few miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your gateway to the magical neon lights of Las Vegas. When you’ve had your fill of entertainment, shopping top brands, and gourmet dining, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your desert oasis. Relax and unwind in spacious suites with fully appointed kitchens.
This informal resort opposite a casino is a mile from the Las Vegas Freeway, 3 miles from the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and 7 miles from the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas neon sign at the south end of The Strip.
The understated 1- and 2-bedroom suites have open-plan kitchens, dining areas and living rooms with sofabeds. All offer TVs, DVD players and washer/dryers, plus whirlpool tubs.
There are 5 outdoor pools (1 for kids) and 5 hot tubs, as well as a gym, mini-golf and a game room. Other amenities include a grocery store/deli and BBQ facilities. Free Wi-Fi, Free Parking, Accessible Outdoor Pool, Air-Conditioned & Business Centre.
Valued at $1,500.00 (Airfare is not included).
Provided by The Mortgage Centre
Edmonton Oil Kings Luxury Box Tickets
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy an Edmonton Oil Kings game in a luxury box for up to 12 people. (2024/25 season)
Retail Value $1,500.00.
Supplied by Delnor Construction
Enjoy an Edmonton Oil Kings game in a luxury box for up to 12 people. (2024/25 season)
Retail Value $1,500.00.
Supplied by Delnor Construction
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
$350
Starting bid
Two (2) night stay in a Fairmont Room with Daily Breakfast for Two (2) Persons.
Valid Oct 1, 2024 - Oct 1, 2025 (Excludes June through September, Holiday Periods and Signature Events)
Retail Value $850.00. Provided by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.
Two (2) night stay in a Fairmont Room with Daily Breakfast for Two (2) Persons.
Valid Oct 1, 2024 - Oct 1, 2025 (Excludes June through September, Holiday Periods and Signature Events)
Retail Value $850.00. Provided by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.
Mini Getaway for 2 and 2 Concert Tickets
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a Mini Getaway Package (One Nights Hotel Stay and Breakfast for 2 at the Kitchen Restaurant (valued at $400) and Two (2) Concert Tickets of choice (valued at $200)
Retail Value $600.00.
Provided By River Cree Resort & Casino.
Enjoy a Mini Getaway Package (One Nights Hotel Stay and Breakfast for 2 at the Kitchen Restaurant (valued at $400) and Two (2) Concert Tickets of choice (valued at $200)
Retail Value $600.00.
Provided By River Cree Resort & Casino.
Round of Golf for 4 with Carts
$200
Starting bid
Round of Golf for Four (4) with carts. Expires August 2025.
Cougar Creek Golf Resort is a championship length golf course that winds through the natural setting. The course was designed to make the most of the beautiful treed and rolling terrain. Retail Value $400.00. Provided by Cougar Creek Golf Resort.
Round of Golf for Four (4) with carts. Expires August 2025.
Cougar Creek Golf Resort is a championship length golf course that winds through the natural setting. The course was designed to make the most of the beautiful treed and rolling terrain. Retail Value $400.00. Provided by Cougar Creek Golf Resort.
Taylor Made Spider GTX White Short Slant Putter
$100
Starting bid
The most powerful part of the game will always be putting. It has the power to save rounds, to get people on their feet and to win championships. That’s why we pushed the limits of technology and craftsmanship with the all-new Spider GTX – one of the most advanced and stable putters we have ever created.
• Shaped for Stability
• Precision Weighted
• Advanced Alignment
• Consistent Roll
Retail Value $330.00. Provided by Norcon Construction.
The most powerful part of the game will always be putting. It has the power to save rounds, to get people on their feet and to win championships. That’s why we pushed the limits of technology and craftsmanship with the all-new Spider GTX – one of the most advanced and stable putters we have ever created.
• Shaped for Stability
• Precision Weighted
• Advanced Alignment
• Consistent Roll
Retail Value $330.00. Provided by Norcon Construction.
Platinum 4.0 Vehicle Detailing Package
$100
Starting bid
Complete Outside Wash • Wipe Door Jams • Clean Rims • Clean Bumpers (Chrome) • Wash Engine • Apply Tire Shine • Dress Engine & Wipe Down • Vacuum Interior • Wash Floor Mats • Dress Floor Mats • Wipe Down Dash & Vinyl • Dress Vinyl • Dress Dash • Shampoo Interior with Steam Cleaner • Clean Windows • Dress Door Moldings • Wipe Headliner • Hand Wax Vehicle • Spray Air Freshener • Extra Cost for Cut and Polish (starting at $100.00).
Retail Value $400.00. Provided by Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Complete Outside Wash • Wipe Door Jams • Clean Rims • Clean Bumpers (Chrome) • Wash Engine • Apply Tire Shine • Dress Engine & Wipe Down • Vacuum Interior • Wash Floor Mats • Dress Floor Mats • Wipe Down Dash & Vinyl • Dress Vinyl • Dress Dash • Shampoo Interior with Steam Cleaner • Clean Windows • Dress Door Moldings • Wipe Headliner • Hand Wax Vehicle • Spray Air Freshener • Extra Cost for Cut and Polish (starting at $100.00).
Retail Value $400.00. Provided by Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
2024 Playoff Celebration - Stuart Skinner and Connor McDavid
$150
Starting bid
Framed Canvas Print - 20 x 29
Retail Value $250.00. Provided by Fandemonium.
Framed Canvas Print - 20 x 29
Retail Value $250.00. Provided by Fandemonium.
Game Time - Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid
$150
Starting bid
Framed Canvas Print - 20 x 29
Retail Value $250.00. Provided by Fandemonium.
Framed Canvas Print - 20 x 29
Retail Value $250.00. Provided by Fandemonium.
Nespresso Vertuo with Yeti Insulated Tumblers
$100
Starting bid
Introducing our smallest Vertuo machine ever. Vertuo Pop+ makes a bold statement to complement your unique style. With six coffee sizes, hot or with ice, from Ristretto (25ml) to Alto (355ml) and Cold Brew style coffee, simply choose your Vertuo capsule, pop it in, and get the unforgettable taste of Nespresso. To keep you spinning, the machine reads the code on each pod to reveal its hidden treasures, from aroma to crema. The Vertuo Pop+ has a removable water tank accessible from the side, all in a compact design. Always connected, Vertuo Pop+ updates automatically, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. And to reduce its impact on the planet, it is made from 35% recycled plastic. Vertuo Pop+ will never slow you down thanks to its state-of-the-art connectivity features. Once connected, your machine will stay up to date, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. As a bonus, you’ll surely appreciate the easy maintenance of your machine, from the comfort of your smartphone. VERTUO POP+ Small machine. Big Taste.
Retail Value $285.00. Provided by Naoka Inc.
Introducing our smallest Vertuo machine ever. Vertuo Pop+ makes a bold statement to complement your unique style. With six coffee sizes, hot or with ice, from Ristretto (25ml) to Alto (355ml) and Cold Brew style coffee, simply choose your Vertuo capsule, pop it in, and get the unforgettable taste of Nespresso. To keep you spinning, the machine reads the code on each pod to reveal its hidden treasures, from aroma to crema. The Vertuo Pop+ has a removable water tank accessible from the side, all in a compact design. Always connected, Vertuo Pop+ updates automatically, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. And to reduce its impact on the planet, it is made from 35% recycled plastic. Vertuo Pop+ will never slow you down thanks to its state-of-the-art connectivity features. Once connected, your machine will stay up to date, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. As a bonus, you’ll surely appreciate the easy maintenance of your machine, from the comfort of your smartphone. VERTUO POP+ Small machine. Big Taste.
Retail Value $285.00. Provided by Naoka Inc.
Edmonton Riverhawks Luxury Suite
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2025 Riverhawks ballgame in a luxury suite for up to six (6) people. Retail Value $225.00. Provided by Winfire Hospitality
Enjoy a 2025 Riverhawks ballgame in a luxury suite for up to six (6) people. Retail Value $225.00. Provided by Winfire Hospitality
Trek Classic Step-Through Bicycle
$100
Starting bid
Trek Classic Step-Through Bicycle
Retail Value $275.00.
Supplied by an Anonymous Donor
Trek Classic Step-Through Bicycle
Retail Value $275.00.
Supplied by an Anonymous Donor
Stained Glass Panel - 10.5"x15.5"
$100
Starting bid
A beautiful stained glass panel. 10.5" x 15.5"
Retail Value $275.00.
Supplied by an Anonymous Donor
A beautiful stained glass panel. 10.5" x 15.5"
Retail Value $275.00.
Supplied by an Anonymous Donor
Red Wing Ultimate Package
$150
Starting bid
An Ultimate Red Wing Package!
- Red Wing Backpack - Red Wing T-Shirt - Red Wing Laces - Red Wing Toque - Red Wing Premium Safety Socks - PLUS a $300.00 Red Wing North Edmonton Gift Voucher
Retail Value $515.00.
Provided By Red Wing Shoes North Edmonton (Namao Centre)
An Ultimate Red Wing Package!
- Red Wing Backpack - Red Wing T-Shirt - Red Wing Laces - Red Wing Toque - Red Wing Premium Safety Socks - PLUS a $300.00 Red Wing North Edmonton Gift Voucher
Retail Value $515.00.
Provided By Red Wing Shoes North Edmonton (Namao Centre)
Carpet Cleaning Package
$150
Starting bid
Alberta Carpet Cleaning Package. Includes 5 rooms and 1 hall (no size limit), one flight of stairs, Professional Carpet Protectant to all areas as noted. Retail Value $400.00.
Provided by Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Alberta Carpet Cleaning Package. Includes 5 rooms and 1 hall (no size limit), one flight of stairs, Professional Carpet Protectant to all areas as noted. Retail Value $400.00.
Provided by Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Furnace Cleaning Package
$150
Starting bid
Alberta Furnace Cleaning Package. One furnace and all attached ducts, one dryer vent and A/C Coils. Retail Value $400.00.
Provided by Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Alberta Furnace Cleaning Package. One furnace and all attached ducts, one dryer vent and A/C Coils. Retail Value $400.00.
Provided by Alberta Furnace Cleaning
House of Marley Get Together Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100
Starting bid
Rock out to big sounds wherever you go thanks to the small and stylish Get Together Bluetooth portable audio system from House of Marley. It blends earthy beauty and crisp, detailed performance with its stained bamboo panels and 3.5" high-output woofers. Built-in Bluetooth lets you stream audio wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet, and other mobile devices.
Retail Value $269.99.
Provided by IT Partners
Rock out to big sounds wherever you go thanks to the small and stylish Get Together Bluetooth portable audio system from House of Marley. It blends earthy beauty and crisp, detailed performance with its stained bamboo panels and 3.5" high-output woofers. Built-in Bluetooth lets you stream audio wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet, and other mobile devices.
Retail Value $269.99.
Provided by IT Partners
$250 Dry Cleaning Gift Certificate
$150
Starting bid
$250.00 towards your Dry Cleaning.
Retail Value $250.00.
Provided By Page The Cleaner
$250.00 towards your Dry Cleaning.
Retail Value $250.00.
Provided By Page The Cleaner
Outdoors Fishing Package
$100
Starting bid
This fishing kit includes everything you need to get started fishing.
Retail Value $300.00.
Provided by Max Accounting and Business Solutions
This fishing kit includes everything you need to get started fishing.
Retail Value $300.00.
Provided by Max Accounting and Business Solutions
Traditional Buffalo Hand Drum
$175
Starting bid
Traditional Buffalo Hand Drum. Retail Value $375.00. Provided by Western Varieties Wholesale.
Traditional Buffalo Hand Drum. Retail Value $375.00. Provided by Western Varieties Wholesale.
Wine Basket - 10 Assorted Bottles
$100
Starting bid
A wine basket containing 10 assorted bottles of wine. Retail Value $200.00. Provided by International Cellars.
A wine basket containing 10 assorted bottles of wine. Retail Value $200.00. Provided by International Cellars.
Certified Angus BBQ Meat Package
$225
Starting bid
A tasty Certified Angus BBQ Meat Package. Includes Four 6 Ounce Tenderloins, Four 1 lbs of Ground Beef, One 12 oz NY Strip Steaks, One Beef Meatloaf, one Case of 4 oz Burgers, 2kg Steak Bites. Retail Value $450.00. Provided by Gordon Food Service & Intercity Packers.
A tasty Certified Angus BBQ Meat Package. Includes Four 6 Ounce Tenderloins, Four 1 lbs of Ground Beef, One 12 oz NY Strip Steaks, One Beef Meatloaf, one Case of 4 oz Burgers, 2kg Steak Bites. Retail Value $450.00. Provided by Gordon Food Service & Intercity Packers.
Oilers Pre-Season CLUB SEATS VS Seattle Kraken
$300
Starting bid
Oilers vs Kraken - September 28, 7 pm. Club Seats for 2 (section 103, row 13). Retail Value $615.98. Provided by Duncan Craig LLP.
Oilers vs Kraken - September 28, 7 pm. Club Seats for 2 (section 103, row 13). Retail Value $615.98. Provided by Duncan Craig LLP.
Edmonton International Airport Gift Bag
$200
Starting bid
Everything you need for a trip to EIA! Includes One 8 Day Parkade Parking Voucher, $200.00 in YEG Bucks, Two YEG "Tile" Bluetooth Trackers, Two Pairs of YEG Socks, and a bunch of small goodies like sweets and promo items. Retail Value $500.00. Provided by Edmonton International Airport.
Everything you need for a trip to EIA! Includes One 8 Day Parkade Parking Voucher, $200.00 in YEG Bucks, Two YEG "Tile" Bluetooth Trackers, Two Pairs of YEG Socks, and a bunch of small goodies like sweets and promo items. Retail Value $500.00. Provided by Edmonton International Airport.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!