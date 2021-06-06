Chants de Vielles July 2,3,4, 2021 [1]

Nicole O'Bomsawin et Élise Boucher-de-Gonzague (Odanak). Confiné aux voyages (Nicolas Boulerice et Frédéric Samson). Les Chauffeurs à pieds (Québec). 34.79$ + 1.74$ (TPS) + 3.47$ (TVQ) = 40$
"Concerts at the church" series : Saturday 8:30 pm
$40
Karen Young and Marianne Trudel (Montérégie). Duo Beaudry-Prudhomme (Lanaudière). Les Grands Hurleurs (Mauricie). 34.79 + $1.74 (GST) + $3.47 (GST) = $40
Access to the garden Fri - Sat - Sun
$5
Access to the garden for all planned activities. Singers' assembly and sessions, outdoor projections "The world in our garden" and activities for young people. 4.34 + $0.22 (GST) + $0.43 (GST) = $5
Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu / Stopover at Saint-Denis
Free
Stopover at Parc Sacré-Coeur, 636 chemin des patriotes, Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu. Access for the event Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu. Fanfarniente band (11h30).On the boat : Mélisande [electrotrad] (Montérégie), Genticorum (Montérégie and Lanaudière).
Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu / Stopover at Saint-Charles
Free
Stopover at the municipal parking, Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu. Access for the event Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu. Fanfarniente band (1:15pm). On the boat : Mélisande [electrotrad] (Montérégie), Genticorum (Montérégie and Lanaudière).
Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu / Esplanade Vieux-Beloeil
Free
Stopover at the Esplanade Vieux-Beloeil. Access for the event Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu. Fanfarniente band (15h20). On the boat : Mélisande [electrotrad] (Montérégie) Genticorum (Montérégie and Lanaudière).
Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu / Stopover at Saint-Antoine
Free
Stopover at the Fecteau quay in Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu. Access for the event Chants de Vielles sur Richelieu. Fanfarniente band (6:30 pm). On the boat : Mélisande [electrotrad] (Montérégie) Genticorum (Montérégie and Lanaudière).
