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541 Eatery & Exchange

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Bidding for Dignity, Meals, and Community - Because You Care

Vineyard + Vacation Vibes Bundle item
Vineyard + Vacation Vibes Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy two bottles of wine (2022 Riesling Dry & Cab-Sauv Red Dry) from Sons & Daughters Winery (Fenwick, ON), a Davines beach towel, artisan tealights and a faux leather Guess side bag.


Valued at $150

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra - Two Tickets item
Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra - Two Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two tickets to one of the 2026 selected shows (value $175) at Hamilton Place Theatre.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra - Two Tickets item
Toronto Symphony Orchestra - Two Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to one of the 2026 selected shows (value $350) at Roy Thomson Hall. 

Forge FC Home Game - Four Tickets item
Forge FC Home Game - Four Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Forge FC ticket voucher with four(4) seats valued at $160

Hamilton Tiger-Cat Home Game - Two Tickets item
Hamilton Tiger-Cat Home Game - Two Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Two Hamilton Tiger-Cats tickets for seats valued at $180

Hamilton Axe Throwing item
Hamilton Axe Throwing
$75

Starting bid

Choose from Archery, Axe Throwing or Knife Throwing at Batl Axe Throwing, Hamilton. Up to 1 hr for 2 - 6 people. Value at $200

Choice of Service @ the Ten Spot item
Choice of Service @ the Ten Spot
$75

Starting bid

One (1) free service of choice at the Ten Spot beauty bar. Valued up to $315. Some rules apply.

For the Art Enthusiast item
For the Art Enthusiast item
For the Art Enthusiast
$50

Starting bid

One year individual membership to the Art Gallery of Hamilton, a copy of Kim Adam’s catalogue, plus two tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario.


Total Value: $150

Let's Explore the ROM! item
Let's Explore the ROM!
$50

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum


Value: $130


Custom Pet Portrait item
Custom Pet Portrait
$25

Starting bid

An 8x10 custom pet portrait by Aliza Blue Creations


$100 value


Learn to Dance item
Learn to Dance
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy five dance classes at Brass Beauties - Hamilton's only pole dancing and aerial fitness studio!


Value $250

Stretch, Strengthen, Soothe Pack item
Stretch, Strengthen, Soothe Pack
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a 30 day Yoga pass to Moda Yoga Studio, a Hightop Yoga Matt, two silk scrunches, a Verso Deep hydration Mask, and a Davines travel canvas make up bag.


Value: $200

Silky Smooth Self-Care Set item
Silky Smooth Self-Care Set
$75

Starting bid

FHI Heat Curling iron, Davines travel bag, Solid Gold cuticle oil, silk pillow case and travel compact mirror.


Value: $250

Trim Your Tree Gift Set item
Trim Your Tree Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Includes a handmade tree skirt with "If kisses were snowflakes, I would send you a blizzard", suitable for a large tree. Includes 5 felt rustic ornaments, a Light of Friendship embroidered ornament. Made & Donated by Homespun_Hamilton


Value: $50

Send Me to Into the Woods with Coffee item
Send Me to Into the Woods with Coffee
$25

Starting bid

Includes a copy of Send Me In The Woods by Burlington Author Erin Pepler. 541 Mug, Detour Holiday Blend Beans, a small candle and a pack of Lindor chocolates.

Value: $65

Cozy Luxe Essentials Bundle item
Cozy Luxe Essentials Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Includes a 541 mug, Four Wool Dryer Balls, a silk scrunchy, two packs of chocolate, an eye mask, a 4X6 print by Silviasclicks and two handmade tea lights.


Value: $75

Artful Impressions Photo Set by Sylviasclicks item
Artful Impressions Photo Set by Sylviasclicks
$15

Starting bid

Three print-photo cards (4x6) and a framed 4X6 photo by Sylviasclicks.


Photos are cropped intently to protect the integrity of the photos.


Value: $45

Relax and Reset - with Love My Mat item
Relax and Reset - with Love My Mat
$25

Starting bid

Two $15 Gift Cards and the best eye pillow for yoga, meditation or pure relaxation. Filled with the perfect amount of flax seeds and lavender for acupressure to release tension and encourage rest. From Love My Mat


Value: $55

Support Your Local Book Store! item
Support Your Local Book Store!
$25

Starting bid

Membership to Last Support Books Club, mug, BOOKS toque, and copy of "Have a Creative Terrible Day" by Kate Bowler.


Value: $105

Dance or Stretch the Night Away! item
Dance or Stretch the Night Away!
$25

Starting bid

Move, restore, and rejuvenate! Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate—good for any service, from Pilates to Aerial Hoop classes! A thoughtful offering from Allure and MVMNT House.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!