Bidding for Dignity, Meals, and Community - Because You Care

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Starting bid
Enjoy two bottles of wine (2022 Riesling Dry & Cab-Sauv Red Dry) from Sons & Daughters Winery (Fenwick, ON), a Davines beach towel, artisan tealights and a faux leather Guess side bag.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Two tickets to one of the 2026 selected shows (value $175) at Hamilton Place Theatre.
Starting bid
Two tickets to one of the 2026 selected shows (value $350) at Roy Thomson Hall.
Starting bid
Forge FC ticket voucher with four(4) seats valued at $160
Starting bid
Two Hamilton Tiger-Cats tickets for seats valued at $180
Starting bid
Choose from Archery, Axe Throwing or Knife Throwing at Batl Axe Throwing, Hamilton. Up to 1 hr for 2 - 6 people. Value at $200
Starting bid
One (1) free service of choice at the Ten Spot beauty bar. Valued up to $315. Some rules apply.
Starting bid
One year individual membership to the Art Gallery of Hamilton, a copy of Kim Adam’s catalogue, plus two tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum
Value: $130
Starting bid
An 8x10 custom pet portrait by Aliza Blue Creations
$100 value
Starting bid
Enjoy five dance classes at Brass Beauties - Hamilton's only pole dancing and aerial fitness studio!
Value $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a 30 day Yoga pass to Moda Yoga Studio, a Hightop Yoga Matt, two silk scrunches, a Verso Deep hydration Mask, and a Davines travel canvas make up bag.
Value: $200
Starting bid
FHI Heat Curling iron, Davines travel bag, Solid Gold cuticle oil, silk pillow case and travel compact mirror.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes a handmade tree skirt with "If kisses were snowflakes, I would send you a blizzard", suitable for a large tree. Includes 5 felt rustic ornaments, a Light of Friendship embroidered ornament. Made & Donated by Homespun_Hamilton
Value: $50
Starting bid
Includes a copy of Send Me In The Woods by Burlington Author Erin Pepler. 541 Mug, Detour Holiday Blend Beans, a small candle and a pack of Lindor chocolates.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Includes a 541 mug, Four Wool Dryer Balls, a silk scrunchy, two packs of chocolate, an eye mask, a 4X6 print by Silviasclicks and two handmade tea lights.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Three print-photo cards (4x6) and a framed 4X6 photo by Sylviasclicks.
Photos are cropped intently to protect the integrity of the photos.
Value: $45
Starting bid
Two $15 Gift Cards and the best eye pillow for yoga, meditation or pure relaxation. Filled with the perfect amount of flax seeds and lavender for acupressure to release tension and encourage rest. From Love My Mat
Value: $55
Starting bid
Membership to Last Support Books Club, mug, BOOKS toque, and copy of "Have a Creative Terrible Day" by Kate Bowler.
Value: $105
Starting bid
Move, restore, and rejuvenate! Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate—good for any service, from Pilates to Aerial Hoop classes! A thoughtful offering from Allure and MVMNT House.
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