Burnaby Wildcats Remembrance Day Tournament 2024 Silent Auction

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of hockey history! This is a signed Bauer Vapor Hyperlite2 stick, used by Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes. This stick not only showcases cutting-edge technology but also features Quinn Hughes’ autograph, making it a perfect collector’s item for fans and aspiring players alike. Specifications: Hand: Left Flex: 82 Curve: P92 Retail Value: $400 (without autograph) Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Seize the opportunity to own a signed Bauer Vapor Hyperlite stick from Vancouver Canucks superstar Elias Pettersson! This premium stick combines top-tier performance with Elias Pettersson’s signature, making it an invaluable addition for collectors and fans. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of hockey excellence! Specifications: Hand: Left Retail Value: $400 (without autograph) Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Here’s your chance to own a Signed CCM Ribcor Trigger 8 Pro stick from Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser! This high-performance stick features Brock Boeser’s signature, making it a must-have for any fan or collector. Don't miss out on adding this special item to your collection! Specifications: Hand: Right Flex: 85 Curve: P29 Retail Value: $400 (without autograph) Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Don’t miss your chance to own a signed Bauer Proto R stick from future Canucks Star Jonathan Lekkerimäki! This eye-catching stick not only offers top-notch performance but also features Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s signature, making it a fantastic addition for fans and collectors alike. Specifications: Color: Red Hand: Right Retail Value: $430 (without autograph) Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Bid on this exclusive Warrior Alpha LX Pro stick, used by NHL veteran Phil Kessel during the Canucks training camp. A true collector's item for any hockey fan! Details: This stick showcases top-notch technology for superior performance and shot accuracy. It’s not just a piece of equipment; it’s a piece of hockey history! Model: Warrior Alpha LX Pro Handedness: Right Flex: 80 (customized) Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Show your team spirit with this stylish Vancouver Canucks Authentic Pro Training Snapback Hat! Perfect for game days or casual outings, this hat features the iconic Canucks logo and a comfortable fit. Style: Snapback Design: Authentic Pro Training with an adjustable strap Retail Value: $40 Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Elevate your fan gear with this Vancouver Canucks Authentic Snapback Hat! Ideal for showing your support on game day or in everyday life, this hat features the classic Canucks logo and a comfortable, adjustable fit. Style: Snapback Design: Authentic with an adjustable strap Retail Value: $40 Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Vancouver Canucks Authentic Snapback Hat & 2024 Stanley Cup Official Warm-Up Puck Description: Show your Canucks pride with this awesome duo! This auction includes a Vancouver Canucks Authentic Snapback Hat and an official puck from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vancouver Canucks Authentic Snapback Hat: Style: Snapback Design: Classic Canucks logo with an adjustable fit 2024 Stanley Cup Official Warm-Up Puck: Features: Officially licensed puck used during warm-ups, a great collectible for any hockey fan Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks!
Two (2) Lower Corner Tickets to a 2025 BC Lions Home Game Description: Experience the excitement of BC Lions football with this exclusive auction item! Bid on two lower corner tickets to a home game during the 2025 season. Enjoy the thrill of live sports from a fantastic vantage point! Details: Event: BC Lions Home Game Seating: Lower corner section for great views of the action Item donated by the BC Lions
CCM Tacks 70 Junior Combo Hockey Helmet with Cage Description: Ensure safety and comfort on the ice with this CCM Tacks 70 Junior Combo Hockey Helmet! Designed for young players, this helmet features a built-in cage for full facial protection, making it perfect for practice or games. Details: Model: CCM Tacks 70 Size: Junior Includes: Cage for full face protection Retail Value: $85 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item Donated by Canlan Sports
CCM Tacks 70 Senior Combo Hockey Helmet with Cage Description: Protect yourself on the ice with this CCM Tacks 70 Senior Combo Hockey Helmet! Designed for serious players, this helmet features a built-in cage for comprehensive facial protection, ensuring safety during every game and practice. Details: Model: CCM Tacks 70 Size: Small (S) Includes: Cage for full face protection Retail Value: $85 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item Donated by Canlan Sports
CCM Tacks 70 Senior Combo Hockey Helmet with Cage Description: Protect yourself on the ice with this CCM Tacks 70 Senior Combo Hockey Helmet! Designed for serious players, this helmet features a built-in cage for comprehensive facial protection, ensuring safety during every game and practice. Details: Model: CCM Tacks 70 Size: Medium (M) Includes: Cage for full face protection Retail Value: $85 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item Donated by Canlan Sports
Gear up for the ice with these CCM Tacks AS 550 Youth Hockey Skates! Designed for young players, these skates provide excellent support, comfort, and performance for aspiring athletes. Details: Model: CCM Tacks AS 550 Size: 10 (Youth) Features: Lightweight construction, great ankle support, and a comfortable fit for optimal performance on the ice. Retail: $70 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Get your young athlete ready for the ice with these CCM Tacks AS 550 Youth Hockey Skates! Crafted for comfort and performance, these skates are perfect for developing skills on the rink. Details: Model: CCM Tacks AS 550 Size: 11 (Youth) Features: Lightweight construction, great ankle support, and a comfortable fit for optimal performance on the ice. Retail: $70 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your game with these CCM Tacks AS 550 Senior Hockey Skates! Designed for serious players, these skates offer superior comfort, support, and performance on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Tacks AS 550 Size: 7 (Senior) Features: Lightweight construction, excellent ankle support, and a snug fit for enhanced agility and control. Retail: $100 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your game with these CCM Tacks AS 550 Senior Hockey Skates! Designed for serious players, these skates offer superior comfort, support, and performance on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Tacks AS 550 Size: 7 (Senior) Features: Lightweight construction, excellent ankle support, and a snug fit for enhanced agility and control. Retail: $100 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Keep your young player protected and comfortable on the ice with these CCM Next Junior Hockey Gloves! Designed for flexibility and grip, these gloves are perfect for budding hockey stars. Details: Model: CCM Next Size: 10 (Junior) Features: Lightweight design, great protection, and enhanced mobility for optimal performance. Retail: $65 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Keep your young player protected and comfortable on the ice with these CCM Next Junior Hockey Gloves! Designed for flexibility and grip, these gloves are perfect for budding hockey stars. Details: Model: CCM Next Size: 9 (Junior) Features: Lightweight design, great protection, and enhanced mobility for optimal performance. Retail: $65 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your young player's game with the CCM Jetspeed FT660 Junior Hockey Stick! Designed for speed and accuracy, this stick is perfect for developing skills on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Jetspeed FT660 Flex: 50 Handedness: Right Retail: $90 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your young player's game with the CCM Jetspeed FT660 Junior Hockey Stick! Designed for speed and accuracy, this stick is perfect for developing skills on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Jetspeed FT660 Flex: 50 Handedness: Right Retail: $90 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your young player's game with the CCM Jetspeed FT660 Junior Hockey Stick! Designed for speed and accuracy, this stick is perfect for developing skills on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Jetspeed FT660 Flex: 50 Handedness: Right Retail: $90 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your young player's game with the CCM Jetspeed FT660 Junior Hockey Stick! Designed for speed and accuracy, this stick is perfect for developing skills on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Jetspeed FT660 Flex: 50 Handedness: Left Retail: $90 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item donated by Canlan Sports
Elevate your young player's game with the CCM Jetspeed FT660 Junior Hockey Stick! Designed for speed and accuracy, this stick is perfect for developing skills on the ice. Details: Model: CCM Jetspeed FT660 Flex: 50 Handedness: Left Retail: $90 Come take a look at the Silent Auction Booth Upstairs. Item donated by Canlan Sports
4 Vouchers to Burnaby Mountain Golf Course Description: Enjoy a day on the green with four vouchers to Burnaby Mountain Golf Course! Perfect for a fun outing with friends or family, these vouchers provide an excellent opportunity to hit the links at one of the area’s top courses. Details: Courses: Burnaby Mountain Golf Course Retail Value: $300 Donated by the City of Burnaby.
City of Burnaby 10 Be Active Passes Description: Get ready to stay active with 10 Be Active Passes from the City of Burnaby! These passes provide access to a variety of recreational facilities and programs, making it easy to enjoy fitness and fun throughout the community. Details: Pass Type: Drop In Active Pass Quantity: 10 passes Usage: Valid for access to various city recreational facilities and programs Retail: $80 Donated by the city of Burnaby
Indulge in authentic Italian flavors with this gourmet gift basket, beautifully wrapped and curated by Cioffi’s. This delicious assortment features: $20 Cioffi's Gift Card Bombini Marinara Sauce (720 ml) Mixed Olives by Bombini Dalla Terra Mediterranean Antipasto Rio Mare Olive Paté Decadent Italian chocolates Premium Italian condiments and spreads Perfect for creating a true Italian feast at home, this basket is a delightful gift for food lovers! Retail:$100 Item Donated by Cioffi's Market.
Treat yourself to a selection of Italian gourmet delights with this beautifully packaged gift basket from Cioffi’s. This carefully curated basket includes: $20 Cioffi's Gift Card Pellegrino Tarallucci (Italian biscuits) Origen Black Truffle Spread Bombini Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dalla Terra Mediterranean Antipasto Italian chocolates Perfect for a night of indulgent snacking or as a gift for someone who appreciates authentic Italian flavors! Retail:$100 Item Donated by Cioffi's Market.
Get ready to hit the pitch with the highly anticipated EA SPORTS FC 2025! Experience the thrill of soccer like never before with this immersive video game featuring realistic gameplay, stunning graphics, and your favorite teams and players. Can be used on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Retail Value: $90 Item Donated by Electronic Arts
Get ready to hit the pitch with the highly anticipated EA SPORTS FC 2025! Experience the thrill of soccer like never before with this immersive video game featuring realistic gameplay, stunning graphics, and your favorite teams and players. Can be used on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Retail Value: $90 Item Donated by Electronic Arts
Gear up for the ice with the latest in hockey gaming—EA SPORTS NHL 2025! Experience realistic gameplay, advanced graphics, and all your favorite teams and players in this thrilling installment of the NHL franchise. Can be used on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Retail Value: $90 Item Donated by Electronic Arts
Gear up for the ice with the latest in hockey gaming—EA SPORTS NHL 2025! Experience realistic gameplay, advanced graphics, and all your favorite teams and players in this thrilling installment of the NHL franchise. Can be used on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Retail Value: $90 Item Donated by Electronic Arts
Get ready to race with the EA F1 2024 digital game code! Experience the adrenaline of Formula 1 racing with stunning graphics, realistic driving mechanics, and all the teams, drivers, and circuits from the 2024 season. Can be used on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Retail Value: $90 Item Donated by Electronic Arts
Enjoy a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay in a Studio King room at Element Vancouver Metrotown by Westin, complete with RISE breakfast for two! Experience modern comforts and exceptional service in the heart of Burnaby. Hotel: Element Vancouver Metrotown by Westin Stay Duration: 1 night Room Type: Studio King room Included: RISE breakfast for two Item Donated by Element Vancouver Metrotown
Enhance your skills with a Spring Development Session from Empower Hockey! This session is designed to help players improve their game through focused training and expert coaching in a supportive environment. Buyer will contact Empower Hockey to book once spring programs are released.
Score big with a $100 gift card to Cyclone Taylor Coquitlam! Whether you're looking for hockey gear, skate sharpening, or apparel, this gift card has you covered at one of the best local sports retailers. Cyclone Taylor Sports 1020 Austin Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 3P1 Item Donated by Cyclone Taylor Sports, 1020 Austin Ave, Coquitlam
Cheer on the Vancouver Canucks as they take on the Colorado Avalanche! Bid on two tickets located in Section 121, Row 13, Seats 105 & 106 for an exciting game on December 16, 2024. Game: Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche Date: December 16, 2024 Location: Section 121, Row 13, Seats 105 & 106 Retail Value: $450 Item Donated by Edgetech IT Management
Indulge in a delightful gift basket from Everything Wine, featuring two bottles of wine paired with a selection of tasty snacks! Perfect for a cozy night in or as a thoughtful gift for a wine lover. Two bottles of wine - Don Silvestre 2023 Chardonnay & 2021 Reserve Merlot Assorted Snacks to Pair Perfectly with the Wine Value: $80
Explore the wonders of wildlife with a family pass to the Vancouver Zoo! Perfect for a day of adventure and learning, this pass provides access for the whole family to enjoy all the exhibits and activities the zoo has to offer. Includes 2 Adults & 2 Children Item Donated by the Greater Vancouver Zoo 5048 - 264th Street Aldergrove, BC V4W 1N7
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay in a luxurious King Room at the Delta Hotels Marriott Burnaby Conference Center, complete with breakfast! Experience comfort and convenience in the heart of Burnaby. Hotel: Delta Hotels Marriott Burnaby Conference Center Stay Duration: 1 night Room Type: King Room Included: Breakfast for two Retail: $200 Item Donated by Delta Hotels
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 2-night stay in a Standard King City View Room at the Holiday Inn Express Metrotown! This package also includes a water bottle, a high absorbance towel, and exercise equipment to keep you active during your stay. Hotel: Holiday Inn Express Metrotown Stay Duration: 2 nights Room Type: Standard King City View Room Included Bonus Items: Water bottle High absorbance towel Exercise equipment Retail: $750 Item Donated by Holiday Inn Metrotown
Get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment with 8 tickets to a performance at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy! Enjoy an evening filled with top-notch stand-up acts and a fun atmosphere. Venue: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 530 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3L 1B2 Tickets: 8 total Retail: $260 Item Donated by House of Comedy
Treat yourself or a friend with a $50 gift card to JAK's Beer | Wine | Spirits! Perfect for stocking up on your favorite beverages, this gift card allows you to choose from a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits. Donated by Jak's
Enjoy shopping with a $100 gift card to London Drugs! Perfect for picking up everything from groceries to electronics, this versatile gift card offers something for everyone. Item Donated by London Drugs Brentwood Mall
Get ready for the ultimate movie night with this amazing Movie Night Box from Marble Slab Creamery! Packed with delicious treats and fun accessories, this box has everything you need for a cozy night in. Contents: 3 bags of Poko Popcorn: Salted Butter, Cheesy Dill, and Ketchup 2 bottles of wine: Don David Reserve Malbec 2022 & Frontera Chardonnay 3 packs of Marble Slab Gummies 1 ice cream scoop 1 crewneck (size Adult Small) 1 lanyard 2 coozies 2 gift certificates for One Litre of ice cream 4 gift certificates for Pop Shoppe soda Retail: $150 Item Donate by Marble Slab Creamery
Indulge in delicious pizza with a $75 gift card to Me & Ed's Pizza! Perfect for a night out or a cozy meal at home, this gift card lets you enjoy their mouthwatering pizzas and more. Item Donated by Me-n-Eds Burnaby
Host an unforgettable gathering with a Dinner for 10 People certificate at Me & Ed's Pizza in Burnaby! Enjoy a delicious meal with friends or family, featuring their famous pizzas and a variety of other menu options. Includes: Large Caesar Salad Bread Stix for 10 6 Large Pizzas Fountain Soft Drinks Coffee or Tea Retail: $250
Get your young athlete ready for the next hockey season with this exclusive package! Bid on a spot at the MCHPT Summer Rep Prep Camp and the BC Caps Spring ID Skate for 2025, designed to enhance skills and showcase talent. Includes: MCHPT Summer Rep Prep Camp: Focused training to prepare players for rep hockey. 5 Day Camp with up to 2 sessions per day in August 2025. Retail $325 BC Caps ID Skate for 2026 Spring Teams: An opportunity for players to be identified for potential team selections. ID Skates take place in August / September for following year. Minimum 2 Ice Session Identification Camp. Retail $100 Total Retail - $425 Donated by Milton Chan - MCHPT Hockey
Discover the rich history and vibrant culture of Vancouver with 4 tickets to the Museum of Vancouver! Explore fascinating exhibits that showcase the city’s past, present, and future. Item Donated by MOV.
Enjoy a fantastic meal with friends and family with this Dinner for 10 People certificate at Me-n-Ed's Pizza Burnaby! Indulge in their famous pizzas and a variety of delicious menu options for a memorable gathering. Includes: Large Caesar Salad Bread Stix for 10 6 Large Pizzas Fountain Soft Drinks Coffee or Tea Retail: $250
ndulge your sweet tooth with this $40 gift card to Rocky Point Ice Cream! Known for its creamy, handcrafted ice cream and a wide variety of delicious flavors, Rocky Point is the perfect destination for a summer treat or a cozy winter dessert. Enjoy classic favorites or explore unique seasonal offerings. Whether you're treating yourself, sharing with friends, or planning a family outing, this gift card guarantees a delightful experience. Bid now for a chance to savor the best ice cream in town! Item Donated by Rocky Point Ice Cream
Elevate your game with this $250 gift card to Scoff's Hockey! Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, Scoff's offers top-quality hockey gear, apparel, and accessories to help you perform at your best. From skates to sticks, protective gear to team jerseys, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose exactly what you need. Perfect for players of all ages, this is your chance to gear up for the season. Don't miss out on this opportunity to score some great equipment—bid now and take your hockey game to the next level! Scoff's is centrally located - 2 minutes from Scotia Barn! Item Donated by Scoff's, 2927 Norland Ave, Burnaby scoffshockey.ca600
Treat yourself to a delightful shopping experience with this $50 gift card to Stong's Market! Known for its fresh produce, gourmet selections, and high-quality meats, Stong's offers a wide range of local and imported goods. Whether you're stocking up for a family dinner, planning a picnic, or looking for specialty items, you'll find everything you need in one convenient location. Perfect for food enthusiasts and home cooks alike, this gift card is your ticket to exploring new flavors and ingredients. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your grocery shopping—bid now and savor the taste of quality! Item Donated by Stong's Market.
Catch all the action live as the Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres! These two tickets in Section 323, Row 8 offer a fantastic view of the ice, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the excitement. Join fellow fans for an unforgettable evening filled with thrilling plays, amazing goals, and the electric atmosphere of Rogers Arena. Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the game up close. Don’t wait—bid now for your chance to be part of the action and cheer on the Canucks! Game: Canucks Tickets vs Buffalo Sabres Date: January 21, 2025 Seats: Sec 323, Row 8, Seat 1 & 2 Retail: $250 Items generously donated by the Dave Tran & Shun Kuan and their families!
Watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on March 5, 2025, at Rogers Arena! These seats are located in Section 323, Row 8, Seats 1 & 2, offering an excellent view of the rink. Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey as these two teams face off in what promises to be an action-packed game. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience live NHL action! Game: Canucks Tickets vs Anaheim Ducks Date: March 5, 2025 Seats: Sec 323, Row 8, Seat 1 & 2 Retail: $250 Items generously donated by the Dave Tran & Shun Kuan and their families!
Voucher for 2 Tickets to Shadbolt Centre for the Arts Enjoy an evening of culture and creativity with this voucher for 2 tickets to the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Whether you're interested in theatre, dance, or music, this venue offers a wide array of performances to choose from. Bid now to secure this wonderful cultural experience! Retail: $80 Donated by the City of Burnaby
Enhance your team’s fitness with a Team Conditioning Session for up to 16 players at The Next Step Training Centre. Players will be split into groups of 8, each group receiving a 1-hour training session with sport programming specialist trainer Mike Franco. These back-to-back sessions focus on improving strength, agility, and conditioning, tailored to meet your team’s specific needs. Perfect for teams looking to build athleticism and teamwork! This is an excellent opportunity to give your players a competitive edge! Training will be age appropriate. Ideal for U11 to U18 Teams. Retail: $480 Sessions to be schedule directly with Mike. Item Donated by the Next Steps Training Center, 4680 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5C 2K5
Enjoy a thrilling day at the ballpark with four tickets to see the Vancouver Canadians in action! These reserved grandstand seats offer a fantastic view of the game and the vibrant atmosphere of the stadium. Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends! Details: Section: Reserved Grandstand Blackout Dates: Tickets are not valid on Canada Day, during Fireworks Extravaganzas, or for Friday-Sunday games from June to September. Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Canadians and create unforgettable memories! Bid now for your chance to win! Tickets Donated by the Vancouver Canadians.
Get your hands on this exclusive Team Canada youth jersey, signed by two incredible athletes! This unique piece of memorabilia features the signatures of Jordan Eberle, a former Team Canada player and current alternate captain for the Seattle Kraken, and Dominic Cozzolino, a medal-winning Paralympic ice hockey athlete representing Team Canada. Whether you’re a young athlete or a dedicated fan, this jersey is a must-have for your collection. Perfect for display or as a treasured gift, it celebrates the spirit of Canadian hockey and the achievements of its stars. Don’t miss your chance to own this piece of history! Item Donated by TELUS
Elevate your wellness journey with this fantastic package! Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga classes at Heights Yoga & Wellness, where you can explore a variety of classes designed for all levels, from gentle flow to invigorating power yoga. To complement your practice, you'll also receive a premium Lululemon yoga mat—the perfect companion for your workouts, providing comfort and stability as you find your flow. The Mat 3mm Made With FSC™ Certified Rubber ($88 Value) https://shop.lululemon.com/en-ca/p/yoga-mats/Mens-The-Mat-3mm/_/prod3470421?color=0001&sz=ONESIZE Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just starting, this package is the perfect opportunity to deepen your practice and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Bid now and take the first step towards your wellness goals! Retail: $160 Total Items Donated by Height Yoga & Wellness
Silent Auction: 90-min Sound Bath Session (a meditation session of up to 15 guest booked on a Friday evening) Experience the tranquility and beauty of Heights Yoga & Wellness with this exclusive Friday Night 90 minute session for you and your guests. This is the perfect way for all the hockey parents to end their busy week with some self care! Take advantage of this opportunity to create a memorable experience for yourself and your guests. This experience is valued at $500. Item Donated by Height Yoga & Wellness
Gear up with a $100 gift card to Prostock Athletic Supply! Whether you're an athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for quality sports gear, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose from a wide selection of premium athletic equipment, apparel, and accessories. From top-brand gear to the latest in sports technology, Prostock has everything you need to elevate your performance. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your fitness journey—bid now and get ready to shop! Great for multisport athletes! Item Donated by Prostock Athletic Supply, #109 - 8327 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby
Elevate your game with the Grit HTFX Tower Bags in sleek black! These stylish and functional bags are perfect for hockey players on the move, offering a spacious main compartment along with specialized pockets for skates, and gear. Crafted from durable materials, this bag ensures your equipment stays protected, while the contemporary black design adds a touch of sophistication. Whether you’re heading to the rink, the field, or the gym, the Grit HTFX Tower Bag is your ideal companion for organization and convenience. Bid now to own this essential sports accessory! Retail $230
Protect your skates in style with these vibrant Pink Rollergard Skate Guards! Not only do they shield your blades from damage, but they also let you roll smoothly off the ice, allowing you to transition effortlessly from the rink to other surfaces. Perfect for skaters on the go, these guards are durable, easy to use, and offer excellent traction. Stand out with the bold pink color while keeping your skates in top condition. Bid now to add this must-have accessory to your skating gear! Retail: $80
Score two tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks on December 23, 2024! Experience the thrill of live NHL action from Section 302, Row 9, Seats 108 & 109, where you’ll have an amazing view of the game. Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey just before the holidays—cheer on the Canucks as they battle it out against the Sharks! Bid now for your chance to be a part of the excitement! Game: Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks Date: December 23, 2024 Seats: Sec 302, Row 9, Seat 108 & 109 Retail: $265 Item donated by Best Service Pros.
Enhance your skills on the ice with a $300 gift card to Inside Edge Hockey Training! This gift card can be applied toward expert training sessions, skill development programs, or camps designed to take your game to the next level. Inside Edge offers experienced trainers who are dedicated to helping players of all levels improve their technique, speed, and hockey IQ. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, this gift card is the perfect way to invest in your hockey journey. Bid now to get a competitive edge! Item Donated by Inside Edge Hockey Training
Take home an incredible 72-can collection of craft beer from Parallel 49 Brewing Company! This assortment includes 48 regular-sized cans and 24 tall cans across various popular Parallel 49 series, such as Royal Ruckus, Hop Patrol, Bierfest, and Craft Pack. With a diverse selection of IPAs, pilsners, and specialty brews, this package has something for every craft beer lover. With a value of over $150, this collection is perfect for sharing with friends, stocking up for gatherings, or simply enjoying a premium variety of local craft beer at home. Don’t miss your chance to explore the creativity and flavor that Parallel 49 is known for. Bid now and indulge in this ultimate beer experience! Item Donated by Parallel 49 Brewing Company.
Elevate any celebration with this premium Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve Whisky Gift Set! This beautifully wrapped set includes a bottle of Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve, a Canadian whisky aged in Canadian oak barrels for a smooth, rich flavor with notes of maple, vanilla, and toasted wood. The set also includes two elegant whisky glasses, perfect for enjoying a refined sipping experience. Presented with a decorative red bow, this gift set is ready to impress and ideal for whisky enthusiasts. Bid now to bring home this exceptional collection! Item Donated by Legacy Liquor.
Enjoy a selection of premium organic snacks with this Nature's Path Gift Basket! Filled with an assortment of delicious and healthy products, this basket includes granola, snack bars, coconut clusters, and other wholesome treats from Nature's Path and their trusted brands. Each item is crafted with quality, organic ingredients that are perfect for guilt-free snacking. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to a health-conscious friend, this basket is packed with flavors that satisfy while staying nutritious. Bid now to savor the goodness of Nature's Path! Retail:$90 Item Donated by Nature's Path.
Show your team spirit with this official Vancouver Canucks jacket worn by Henrik Sedin! Featuring the iconic Canucks logo on the chest, this stylish jacket comes in a sleek blue color with eye-catching green zippers. It’s a high-quality, authentic piece of NHL apparel, perfect for Canucks fans who want to stay warm and look great at games or around town. Made for comfort and style, this jacket is an ideal addition to any Canucks supporter’s wardrobe. Bid now to own this must-have fan memorabilia! Item Donated by the Abbotsford Canucks.
Begin your journey to recovery or enhance your physical well-being with a $100 Initial Assessment at Expert Physio in Burnaby, BC. Located at 6501 Sprott Street, Suite 1, Expert Physio offers personalized physiotherapy services with a team dedicated to helping you reach your health and mobility goals. This assessment will allow their experienced physiotherapists to evaluate your needs and develop a tailored plan for rehabilitation, pain management, or improved physical performance. Ideal for anyone looking to invest in their health. Bid now to get expert care and guidance at Expert Physio! Item Donated by Expert Physio, 6501 Sprott Street, Burnaby
Elevate your entertaining game with this SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Gift Set and $100 Save-On-Foods Gift Card! This elegant set includes a large bamboo charcuterie board and a bamboo cheese board, perfect for arranging an impressive spread of meats, cheeses, fruits, and more. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, these boards offer style, functionality, and ample space to display all your favorite treats. Retail $60. Paired with a $100 gift card to Save-On-Foods, you’ll have everything you need to create the ultimate charcuterie experience. From artisanal cheeses to fresh produce, stock up on high-quality ingredients to complement your board and impress your guests. Bid now for a complete hosting package! Total Value: $160 Items Donated by Stephen Graf & Company Solicitor and Notary Public