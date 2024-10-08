Lamondance Arts Society Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
Website Promotion:
- Web Presence: Your logo prominently displayed on the Lamondance website.
Event Promotion:
- Logo featured in all show materials.
- Name highlighted in all event press releases.
- Logo included in local media advertising.
- Logo on event invitations and electronic newsletters.
On-Site Recognition:
- Verbal acknowledgment at the pre-show talk.
- Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.
- Recognition through event photos.
- Guest Experience: Tickets for 20 guests.
Program Advertising:
- Full-page advertisement in the program.
- Logo included in the program.
Supporting Sponsor
$3,000
No expiration
Supporting Sponsor
Event Promotion:
- Logo featured in all show materials.
- Name highlighted in all event press releases.
- Logo included in local media advertising.
- Logo on event invitations and electronic newsletters.
On-Site Recognition:
- Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.
- Recognition through event photos.
- Guest Experience: Tickets for 15 guests.
Program Advertising:
- half-page advertisement in the program.
- Logo included in the program.
Community Sponsor
$1,000
No expiration
Community Sponsor
Event Promotion:
- Name highlighted in all event press releases.
- Logo included in local media advertising.
On-Site Recognition:
- Verbal acknowledgment at the pre-show talk.
- Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.
- Recognition through event photos.
- Guest Experience: Tickets for 10 guests.
Program Advertising:
- Quarter-page advertisement in the program.
- Logo included in the program.
Dancer Sponsor
$1,500
No expiration
- Visibility:
- Your logo is featured on the dancer’s promotional materials.
- Recognition on the Lamondance website in the sponsor section.
- Community Engagement:
- Recognition through social media posts showcasing the dancer's journey and your support.
- Opportunities for you to be featured in community outreach events and workshops.
