Lamondance Arts Society Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Presenting Sponsor Website Promotion: - Web Presence: Your logo prominently displayed on the Lamondance website. Event Promotion: - Logo featured in all show materials. - Name highlighted in all event press releases. - Logo included in local media advertising. - Logo on event invitations and electronic newsletters. On-Site Recognition: - Verbal acknowledgment at the pre-show talk. - Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. - Recognition through event photos. - Guest Experience: Tickets for 20 guests. Program Advertising: - Full-page advertisement in the program. - Logo included in the program.
Supporting Sponsor
$3,000

No expiration

Supporting Sponsor Event Promotion: - Logo featured in all show materials. - Name highlighted in all event press releases. - Logo included in local media advertising. - Logo on event invitations and electronic newsletters. On-Site Recognition: - Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. - Recognition through event photos. - Guest Experience: Tickets for 15 guests. Program Advertising: - half-page advertisement in the program. - Logo included in the program.
Community Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Community Sponsor Event Promotion: - Name highlighted in all event press releases. - Logo included in local media advertising. On-Site Recognition: - Verbal acknowledgment at the pre-show talk. - Customized social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. - Recognition through event photos. - Guest Experience: Tickets for 10 guests. Program Advertising: - Quarter-page advertisement in the program. - Logo included in the program.
Dancer Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

- Visibility: - Your logo is featured on the dancer’s promotional materials. - Recognition on the Lamondance website in the sponsor section. - Community Engagement: - Recognition through social media posts showcasing the dancer's journey and your support. - Opportunities for you to be featured in community outreach events and workshops.
