VSF-2024, Aug 8-11

You'll have your own bed in a shared room in either the Hermitage building or one of the cabins/chalets ($30 per night). Access to communal toilets and showers. Ladies will be paired with ladies, and gentlemen with gentlemen. Children will be paired with a parent.

You'll have your own bed in a shared room in either the Hermitage building or one of the cabins/chalets ($30 per night). Access to communal toilets and showers. Ladies will be paired with ladies, and gentlemen with gentlemen. Children will be paired with a parent.

More details...