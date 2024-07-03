Trail Blaze Town Party 2024

Doors open for concert only ticket holders at 9pm. Shred Kelly will start playing shortly after. Join us for an unforgettable night at CAMBA Trail Blaze!
Doors open for concert only ticket holders at 9pm. Shred Kelly will start playing shortly after. Join us for an unforgettable night at CAMBA Trail Blaze!
Table of 8
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve your table for 8 people here. This purchase includes entry, dinner for 8, and 2 bottles of wine (1 white, 1 red). Your table will be reserved under your company name and feature your logo on display on the table.
Reserve your table for 8 people here. This purchase includes entry, dinner for 8, and 2 bottles of wine (1 white, 1 red). Your table will be reserved under your company name and feature your logo on display on the table.
Table of 10
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserve your table for 10 people here. This purchase includes entry, dinner for 10, and 2 bottles of wine (1 white, 1 red). Your table will be reserved under your company name and feature your logo on display.
Reserve your table for 10 people here. This purchase includes entry, dinner for 10, and 2 bottles of wine (1 white, 1 red). Your table will be reserved under your company name and feature your logo on display.
Individual Ticket
$100
Purchase an individual ticket for the event. You will be seated together on a table of 8 or 10 with other ticket holders. If you purchase multiple tickets for members, you will be seated together. Or become a member to purchase a discounted ticket: www.camba.tidyhq.com/public/membership_levels
Purchase an individual ticket for the event. You will be seated together on a table of 8 or 10 with other ticket holders. If you purchase multiple tickets for members, you will be seated together. Or become a member to purchase a discounted ticket: www.camba.tidyhq.com/public/membership_levels
Member Price Individual Ticket
$80
CAMBA Member? Purchase an individual ticket for the event. All ticket purchases under this option must be members. Please bring your membership card with you to the event. You will be seated together on a table of 8 or 10 with other ticket holders. If you purchase multiple tickets for members, you will be seated together. Not a member yet? Sign Up: www.camba.tidyhq.com/public/membership_levels
CAMBA Member? Purchase an individual ticket for the event. All ticket purchases under this option must be members. Please bring your membership card with you to the event. You will be seated together on a table of 8 or 10 with other ticket holders. If you purchase multiple tickets for members, you will be seated together. Not a member yet? Sign Up: www.camba.tidyhq.com/public/membership_levels
Silent Auction Sponsor
$500
Feature your company's logo at the events silent auction tables by choosing to sponsor the silent auction or donating $500+ product. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Feature your company's logo at the events silent auction tables by choosing to sponsor the silent auction or donating $500+ product. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Welcome Sponsor
$500
Feature your company's logo at the Welcome and Check-In tables and throughout the Foyer area by choosing this sponsorship level. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Feature your company's logo at the Welcome and Check-In tables and throughout the Foyer area by choosing this sponsorship level. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
Feature your company's logo on the desert itself, as well as all desert tables by choosing to become this year's Town Party Dessert Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Feature your company's logo on the desert itself, as well as all desert tables by choosing to become this year's Town Party Dessert Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign.
Bar Sponsor
$2,500
Feature your company's logo at the bar area, and throughout cocktail hour (6:30-7:30pm) by choosing to become this year's Town Party Cocktail Hour Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign. Plus you will receive 2 event tickets.
Feature your company's logo at the bar area, and throughout cocktail hour (6:30-7:30pm) by choosing to become this year's Town Party Cocktail Hour Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign. Plus you will receive 2 event tickets.
Dinner Sponsor
$4,000
Feature your company's logo at the buffet dinner area, and throughout dinner time (7:30-9pm) by choosing to become this year's Town Party Dinner Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign. Plus you will receive 4 event tickets.
Feature your company's logo at the buffet dinner area, and throughout dinner time (7:30-9pm) by choosing to become this year's Town Party Dinner Sponsor. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the advertising campaign. Plus you will receive 4 event tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!