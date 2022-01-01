EDAM Choreographic Series March 2023

EDAM Dance presents new works by

Alexis Fetcher, Isabelle Kirouac & Delia Brett and Peter Bingham

Antonio Somera Jr and Olivia Shaffer 2022 | by Chris Randle

Created at EDAM

inside WF Lodge

303 East 8th Ave.

Of so-called

Vancouver, BC

Presented in-person

March 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25 @ 8pm

*March 15 (with post-show artist talkback)





Lighting Design by Kevin Kim



Three new dance works:





Everything and Nothing

By Alexis Fletcher | Performers Lazaro Silva, Oksana Maslechko, Marisa Antoinette Gold





As we face collective realities of endangerment, despair and isolation, this work in progress explores how cultivating a sense of togetherness with others and a re-bonding with the natural world, can nurture new ways of being.





OSMOCOSM: Each night, a new scent, a new creation – a new world.

Osmocosm: The world of scents and other volatile molecules

Choreographers/performers: Delia Brett & Isabelle Kirouac

Composer/performer: Stefan Smulovitz





In Osmocosm, the audience and the performers merge their collective imagination in osmonautical travel. Voyaging from scent to language, to music, to dance and beyond we enter a deep space of volatile construction….





Please note: this work contains the use of scent strips (fragrance oil) that will be provided to the audience.There will be no invasive spaying scents in the air, however if you are very scent sensitive please consider this.





EDAM´s Ensemble





EDAM’s Artistic Director Peter Bingham brings to the stage a directed dance improvisation, which gives space for the strange, peripheral, vulnerable, and playful to unfold. Building on the ensemble's research into associative vocal interjections and supported by EDAM’s creative grounds in Contact Improvisation, seven dancers navigate spatial and sensorial parameters. Above all, the work underscores the intrinsic care, trust, and commitment between the eight adept performers: Anne Cooper, Francesca Frewer, Hayley Gawthrop, Arash Khakpour, Alex Mah, Diego Romero, Olivia Shaffer, and Antonio Somera Jr.





Health and Safety Protocols: Masks are recommended but not mandatory







About EDAM Dance:

EDAM is a contemporary dance company under the artistic directorship of Peter Bingham. EDAM's mandate is to provide a stable and fertile environment for the development of contemporary dance. EDAM supports many possibilities for creative expression within the kinetic arts through the creation and production of choreography and through the practice and presentation of the art of improvisation. In addition to producing its own work, EDAM presents the work of guest choreographers and encourages collaborative projects with artists working in other disciplines.

EDAM gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Canada Council for the Arts, the Province of British Columbia, the BC Arts Council and the City of Vancouver.

For more information visit www.edamdance.org. Like us on Facebook and Instagram.