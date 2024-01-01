2024 Annual Ceremonial Banquet - Parent Tickets

Deadline for buying tickets is Friday, May 31 at 10:00 pm

The year end award banquet is a formal dinner to celebrate cadet accomplishments and award several outstanding cadet awards. It is a formal event for cadets, but we are making extra seats in the hall available to parents who wish to attend. There will not be enough tickets for all parents to attend. Please limit your ticket purchase to maximum two tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis, so please purchase your ticket allotment as soon as possible.