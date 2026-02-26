Milton Pickleball Association Inc

Hosted by

Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

MPAs 55+ 2026 Spring Leagues

1100 Main St E

Milton, ON L9T 6H7, Canada

Women's Doubles 3.49 and under
$111

8 Week Session:

$111 for Non MPA Members

$96 for MPA Members


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.

Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Women's Registration: Mixed Doubles 3.49 and under for 55+
$99

7 Week Session:

$99 for Non MPA Members

$84 for MPA Members


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.

Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Men's Registration: Mixed Doubles 3.49 and under for 55+
$99

7 Week Session:

$99 for Non MPA Members

$84 for MPA Members


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.

Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

One Time Play
$8

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