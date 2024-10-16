DFIC Youth Circle - October 2024

Reserve your spot for the DFIC Youth Club’s Youth Circle! Open to ages 13-30, this event offers a space for personal growth, leadership development, and meaningful discussions. Join us for an enriching experience, along with refreshments, every last Sunday of the month at Darul Falah Islamic Centre. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect, grow, and enjoy some quality time with your peers!

Reserve your spot for the DFIC Youth Club’s Youth Circle! Open to ages 13-30, this event offers a space for personal growth, leadership development, and meaningful discussions. Join us for an enriching experience, along with refreshments, every last Sunday of the month at Darul Falah Islamic Centre. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect, grow, and enjoy some quality time with your peers!

seeMoreDetailsMobile